Transcript for Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas water supply after death of child

Maria can steal is in morning less than three weeks ago her six year old son chose I've Christopher MacIntyre died from an amoeba in his brain. She attended a benefit Saturday in which friends are raising money for hospital and funeral expenses Maria first noticed the symptoms on a Thursday. When her son complained of a headache. It got worse. Friday it flares vomiting and throwing up instilled a headache. But it means. Kids get sick it's normal kids bombing kids you know run it. Her Saturday they went to the emergency room where he tested negative for cove it. They thought he had another virus on Sunday she took him to Texas children's he was disoriented. That first head CT that they did on him did show. The brain swelling. Doctors thought it might be meningitis or encephalitis they could not relieve the swelling no matter what they did and then they discovered the clause an amoeba. Her son was not in a lake or pond or creek he played at a splash pad. That was hit. She will not comment on the current water ban in her home community but she tells parents to be cautious. Look for flu like symptoms which she says she knows is difficult. She hopes one day to know exactly how her precious child caught an incurable killer. We want to know as a family. You know. For a peace of mind and it I mean I know it doesn't bring him back for. It probably won't make us feel better but it does fact they leave no. How he thought it how he contracted it. Just gives us you know that peace of mind knowing that weekend. We know.

