-
Now Playing: Brawl breaks out at charity cornhole tournament
-
Now Playing: Hog goes wild for watermelon
-
Now Playing: Chocolate spill makes for sweet mess on highway
-
Now Playing: Massive cloud of pollen caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Bathing panda makes quite a splash
-
Now Playing: Kangaroo seen hopping along Texas roadway
-
Now Playing: Pint-size ballplayer savors his walk to home plate
-
Now Playing: Man temporarily barred from driving after autopilot ride in his Tesla
-
Now Playing: Surfer sets record by conquering largest wave
-
Now Playing: Baby girl bonds with baby goats
-
Now Playing: Ouch! These pandas are ready for fall
-
Now Playing: Bystanders lift crashed car off trapped pedestrians in video
-
Now Playing: Doorbell camera captures mailman dancing on the job
-
Now Playing: Young giraffe back with her mother at zoo after escape
-
Now Playing: Cowboy-hat wearing man tackles would-be robber
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman caught on camera tripping boy in restaurant
-
Now Playing: Miniature pony gets police escort home
-
Now Playing: Sweet find as 50,000 honey bees colonize Ohio garage
-
Now Playing: High school golfer attacked by goose in hilarious set of photos
-
Now Playing: Furniture-building robot assembles IKEA chair in less than 9 minutes