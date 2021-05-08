Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden signs order aiming to cut automobile emissions

However when elephants the breakdown and Keira Phillips attorney general Merrick Garland announcing the Department of Justice. Is launching a civil rights investigation into the city of Phoenix and its police department. We'll break down all the allegations coming up. Plus the White House is about to unveil what it calls a paradigm shift for our country and how we drive. President Biden is set to sign an executive order intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution from cars and trucks the gold. That half of all new vehicles sold by 2030. We'll be zero emissions vehicles specifically. Electric or hybrid cars. The president expected to give remarks in just a moment we'll bring it to you live as soon as it happens. The White House Kobe nineteen response seen reports seven states with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Are fueling the delta variant outbreak accounting for half of all new cases and hospitalizations. In the US over the past week. But there is good news vaccination rates have now been on the rise for four straight weeks and yesterday. Marked the highest single day numbers in over a month. With more than 500 an 80000. People getting their shots according to the White House. And it just a moment we're going to share conversation with an unvaccinated father hospitalized in Tennessee. Pleading with all of us to get the shots them. But we begin with president Biden set to sign that executive order setting a goal that by the year 2030. Half of all cars sold in the US would be hybrid or electric. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joining me now talked about this arts of Mary Alice what exactly. Does this executive order do and really does it carry any weight or resist as the Biden administration. Talking about this gold and it set. If you're I think you're exactly right the executive order is really a values statement it's the White House standing by American auto manufactures and saying this is. The American goal to try to had half of all vehicles like you said. Zero emissions by 2030. Think that would be remarkable and we've seen this push from the White House. Since day one we've heard this president talking about wanting to invest in electric vehicles and electric vehicle infrastructure. It was a big part of his jobs plan he made a point. Of making sure there was money in a bipartisan infrastructure deal. For electric vehicle infrastructure as well so were expected to see the White House and and the other big. Car manufacturers standing hand in hand with this. Big ambitious goal but like he said there's not necessarily lot of teeth on that executive order there however a place for the federal government can. Really lay down the law quite literally and that's when it comes to the fuel economy standards so that's different then saying how many people should just be electric vehicles that's saying. You know that that's remember when you buy it when you buy a cargo of miles per gallon that's set by the federal government what the standards will be we've had this bill economies tenor really. Yeah Leo back and forth between the Obama administration and the trump administration. And we're expecting that they'll bite in White House is really gonna sat high benchmarks for that fuel economy standard as well. That's up are the White House strategy to fight. Global warming ending climate change was a big issue for the candidate Joseph Biden during his campaign so what do you think how's he doing. You know he has these big Locke. I United States it is car being neutral so not just cars electric vehicles but carbon neutral. In the country by 2050. Now transportation. Is that begins. Source of American pollution so it makes sense at the White House is really focused on things like. Fuel economy standards and promoting electric vehicles if it wants to hit those big national goals. But if you talked climate experts may say it's not. Moving fast enough and they were really disappointed that sell much. Of the money that was waited in its infrastructure package to work on climate change got reduced in the bipartisan. Agreement I mean some of these numbers are pretty extreme for example the Biden administration. Once it. Over 300. Billion dollars in clean energy tax credits. That got completely zeroed out in the bipartisan infrastructure deal he wanted a 150 billion dollars to. Be invested in these electric vehicles at infrastructures and and R&D. That got right down to about fifteen billion dollars yelled no where near what they were hoping for. I think that right now climate activists are still really hoping some of that money ends up. In that Democrats. Reconciliation. Bill but but I think that there's a lot of frustration among climate activist. That it seems that the climate provisions were what got scrapped from that infrastructure deal. And they want stronger emissions standards for sure. Our eye on another note just about. It's 45 minutes ago the attorney general Merrick Garland an ounce as civil rights investigation into the city of Phoenix and also its police department. That probe is going to determine. Whether the Phoenix police used excessive force engage in discriminatory policing practices violated the First Amendment by re tally. Retaliating against protesters and also. The attorney general mentioning discrimination. Against people with disabilities he lay this all out there at the DOJ within this hour. So this is the third such investigation. That the AG has launched following similar probes as you know in Minneapolis and relive all. What does it tell you about how the Department of Justice is is spearheading the administration's agenda when it comes to police reform something that we saw was. A much needed I think after the death of George Floyd is sort of been his. Yeah I think it's 'cause neither the administration is tired of waiting for congress we've heard. This White House say that they want them to pass a federal policing bill me. Talked in support of the George point. Policing act and we just haven't seen movement we've seen a lot of discussion but we haven't seen something. Get over the finish line there on Capitol Hill and so the administration is looking for what it can do on its own this is a Department of Justice trying to take matters into its own hands. And investigate individual police department. Also gets fat per the president. The talking quite he talks often about how the majority of police officers are trying to do the right thing. But that police departments or specific units that are having a hard time. That needs to be where the focus say if and I think this kind of movie suggests apartment saying exactly that saying we need to be behind. Bond force meant we need to be supporting men and women in uniform. But we also need to be looking at where the problem areas are. Indeed are at the White House also up firing back at Florida governor rod Desantis after he referred to the president. As a power hungry tyrant. He needs Ellis with that's all about. Nyad the White House is making it very clear that they are frustrated with Florida and the Texas. And with these days that are really dry evening so much of the cold outbreak that we are CN. Yeah we heard the president use really stark language this week where he said if you're not gonna be a part of the solution and at least. Get out of the way he is frustrated at some of these governors are making a point. Outlying mass Mandy it's in schools and it's something that. The administration knows other school school districts are relieved rustling with right now they want to keep. Children saved children who are not yet eligible for the vaccines and so we're seeing this war of words right now between the Florida governor and the White House. Andy I'm dense hot you know the Press Secretary responded today she said. This is dead release Siri is it is not a matter of a political name calling she said that. Right now Florida needs to take responsibility for the fact that it is dramatically driving up the national. Hold it numbers. All right White House correspondent Mary Alice parks thanks so much Mary Alice and again we are waiting. For president Biden to step up to the South Lawn there at the White House to sign an executive order aiming for half of new vehicles to be electric by 2030. Now the delta very it surges across the country nearly 99% of the Kobe patients in Virginia hospitals who were infected. Hospitalized or even passed away. Were not fully vaccinated. And our prime maker Lindsey Davis actually spoke to a patient Travis Campbell resident of Virginia. Who is now among those in the throes of battling co bid nineteen not even able to leave his hospital bed. Well he is using every breath he takes to urge all of us now to get vaccinated. Take a listen to the inner Travis we see you there with the hot the oxygen mask on just. Want to start out by asking how you're feeling. My Canon. Or so five. Thank you or. Or your burglaries. Or all. Wahl. It stops. It's a very serious. Strand that they don't hurt or Burris. And it exposed. Issues and op and it acts. And Travis as you say it's a phi eight suggested talking get every breath out why was it's so important for you tonight. To use that breast that you're struggling to get out to talk to us. A barrier to left. Always pop. Well all helped us anything or hear. It tips and literal truth. But it's real. It's only get stronger. Faster. And it's agrarian or. All of brother but he. Herded protected. Ed Kelly I mentally you're also hospitalized with culminating in two of your children were also infected. It would you take the virus is more dangerous than the new in your family initially thought. And yet at 888. Patent in. A gate and Peter. And Kelly you're an area that according to a recent data easy extremely high risk though. Neither view got vaccinated why did you opt not to get vaccinated. Hunting once you break in. Tongue. Built probably. It. And are not. In the national bonded me or. Are. They did it I will eat. There is. Outside. And over it started 00. So. But. It's it's faster. Than you at your olives. Now this bill where. Everybody's case. It's called group of well let's. It what's the prognosis for for you Travis what are doctors telling you. All right but I could balloon. Next what real. Standard and or. Are either. Earlier. On my sorrow. Is all about France and weren't. Understand. What are you hit this area. That's not oral problem. Or probable that you are part of what it. Bob some more than ever helped. Cause its just like that issue although. He birdie. All of a sudden. It's miserable. Not a CKE. EZ. Or bought her. That horrible series it. Protect your point. Or per hour yourself. Or. Your next fight Barack. Now and that does not speak to you I don't know what else could riveting. And a true reality check our thanks to Lindsey Davis and also to Travis and Kelly Campbell for that interview so grateful. And for more on his devastating delta surge I want to bring in chancellor cam Patterson of the University of Arkansas medical systems. And medical director at Baylor saint Luke's emergency center in Texas doctor. Or Sheen who set thank you both for being here. Head I'll get to what's going on how where you both are shortly but first I just want to get your reaction to that interview that Lindsey Davis did with Travis Campbell and his wife. Kelly from the hospital chancellor Patterson let's start with you. I want to start off by just getting your reaction to that interview and also. You know what what do you make of of what we're experiencing right now I mean that really is the first time. At least I have seen an interview with the patients. On oxygen from his hospital bed telling all of us please don't make the same mistake I did and get vaccinated. Well it did preach art doesn't that you know this is Sam lane young kids. And devastating potentially fatal problem. End here you know it also may actually angry too and it makes shangri vet. Obviously much misinformation netted it our our leading people liked and it assists to make bad decisions so. This is unavoidable problem at snowboard will crisis. And right now it's disease is the unvaccinated. Doctor was set headed that interview move you. You know I think that. Feelings on the situation or pretty complex because it is very difficult lots of positions I know that he feels that he's drowning in his own secretions and is having a hard time breathing each. She didn't even seek a full sentence without having a clause in a breath but in the same time you know it's different goals to come back some. So little negative feelings that come up when you wonder why people are putting their zealous in this kind of ridiculous cash when we have vaccines and you know are safe and know are effective which we look at our leaders and we expect that its leaders to do the right. Exchange and that's not going on right now. Now as they dealt bury it spreads across the US Texas has reported. More than 191000. New cases and more than 7000. Hospitalizations. In cases there have soared 92%. Since last week. According to Texas department of state health and services. And then over in Arkansas there are only 25 icu beds available in the entire state. With more than 20000 active Kobe cases and that's according to the organs our department of health. The governor is even trying to reverse his ban on masks can mandates in schools which. He said he regrets approving so cancer Patterson in Arkansas there early 25 icu beds available in the entire state. So how dire is the crisis there and what are hurt Arkansas ice CU's why week right. Now. The BICs are full we're putting patients who require critical care. And not nice you settings like though recovery room at times. And what's even worse is. We have patients and small rural hospitals. Across state. Who are in an emergency room should need icu care and there's no place for those patients to go. Under the system really can't bend that much more at this point in time. And doctor was set north Texas is seeing hostile as Asians reaching the highest since mid February so what are you seeing at your hospital your biggest concern. I think you're watching a hospital that is on the brink of collapse not just in Texas but in multiple states across the web search on Monday it was reported that. Austin Travis County only had sent an icu beds available for an eleven county house to bring your reading mill he or she cheered. Texas listeners I. Icu beds are hole in how do you have a little bit of surge capacity each even when you consider those surge bet that 81 and AIE Mets are still 84%. Walsh this is not just circle patients it you need with the stroke heart attack. Thirty in a car accident there are no beds to share PHT. And Jess are Paterson the governor of Arkansas says he regrets approving that ban on masks mandates in schools and you're seeing an influx of young patients now in your icu. So what are you worried about the most as the school year gets under way. Well it you know it didn't do this I'm in no wakes you have a safe in school environment. If kids are messed up and a socially distance. And we Marty scene and Arkansas. Two outbreaks one and the governor school I'm wondering and our public schools Marion County. 500 troops were quarantined in Marion County because some book over nineteen outbreak that occurred as soon ass school opened back up. So we have to make sure that we keep our kids safe we have to realize that with the delta very it. I just sort of the isu. Unfortunately Coker nineteen complications can jewel. School age kids we don't want to see that happen. If we have multiple. Outbreaks in public schools. Across the state of Arkansas. And already distrust health care system is going to be broken. While hand Doctor Who said according to the White House Kobe ninety response coordinator now 13. Of all US Kobe in nineteen cases reported. In just the past week. Were in just two states Florida and Texas so how does Texas come back from this and how much does the vaccination rate. Need to rise for cases and hospitalizations. To actually. You know garrison is that there be getting at the pandemic X Texas is actually feared in the hot or stay in terms of the number of cases number of hospitalizations. Number of deaths we have not gotten one. My god this can't get it under control in our state right now we have about 44% of Texans vaccinated that's not enough all children under the age well not eligible for Maxine only makes up about 70% of our. Populations solid every adult in what they had to do in order to get back to get their children vaccinated we instill it seem herd immunity to get things under control in any. Well we'll chancellor Patterson there's even an Arkansas hospital that is so short on nurses apparently it's offering a 25000. Dollar signing bonus. So how exactly. Overwhelms. Day is Arkansas hospitals and what resource is due hospitals. Really need right now at this moment in your opinion. Well our human capital is our most precious resource our nurses our Frontline caregivers. We currently have. A couple hundred following caregiver vacancies. We we have jobs but we don't have people put into those shots is causing us to increase and our staffing ratios the nurse who. Used to cure for three or four patients to be taking care 67 patients. Nurses are working twelve hour shifts five or six days wrote. This is unsustainable. We have an a level team. Here at a UN asked land. Pandemic first started we were. In the first quarter partying more at a lot of energy. I'll win distort search started and our our team was in the fourth quarter and now we kind of feel like we're in double overtime so. Is it's difficult it's painful it's emotional. And I am extremely concerned about. The resiliency of our team if this continues for months. Months. I hope folks SE this interview and those jobs get filled and you get the support that you need. We sure appreciate you chancellor and also Doctor Who set for talking with us today that Nen the word needs to get out no doubt thank you. Thank you you. Well coming up the state Arkansas has seen a staggering 517%. 517%. Increase in Kobe case is. Among people under eighteen between April and July alone that's part of the reason Arkansas governor is a Hutchinson says. He regrets signing a law banning masks earlier this year we're going to tell you. What he's doing about it now in just a moment plus we are still waiting for president Biden's remarks on his executive order on clean cars and trucks. We'll get to their live as soon as he starts speaking stay with us. And. Up back you're watching the breakdown here an ABC news live as the delta very it spreads across the US. YCUs are once again overflowing and we talked to a number of patients and health care workers about what it's like. It's devastating people and famines and we should pick for. People are burning. Learn how does very real it's a twelve to fourteen hour day every day. Not well but it is we don't have a choice. It's incredibly stacked need to Stephen crystal laughed. Many of them coming saying well you know I have an eight latex gambling companies are creatures perished. I 88 students get vaccinated even he had. Cooled in nineteen in the past it's really important to get back city kids don't want us slots. Better prevent an animal I have solutions company to vaccination. I've been here was. My coworkers trying to get a handle on everything we're having to deal with. With her coded patient. We're seeing people. Are way too young to be so since we're seeing people literally too young to die. We see families destroyed. The vaccine is something worth giving. And everyone has a personal choice and I applaud everyone for current realizing that aren't going your personal choice affects. Everyone else away exists does. It's just baffles me how you could just walk away from that opportunity. And family members parents mothers fathers and Brothers. Wouldn't lay down their life to protect one of their siblings for their child. There would step in front of a bullet to protect them yet. You have all these people not willing to step in front of the vaccination shots. What a brick laid out and take you live to the South Lawn at the White House where president a Joseph Biden. Is now about to step up to the might keys getting ready to sign an executive order as by aiming for half. Night the all new vehicles to be electric. And fuel cell Elektra a core plug in hybrid by the year 2030. It's. Part of the White House strategy to fight. Global warning. We're gonna go ahead and listen in. Plays everybody said now please please please. Good afternoon. I. Before I begin. Let me start where something. And I apologized more somber. I I learned a couple of hours ago when my staff TV units. But close friend and Morris. And I think of many views wealth. Christian connect died today from heart attack. Reason I was a few new slate coming now and I apologize for that I was talking to his wife into his son who call. Few would disagree labor leader fuse a friend's friend years to divvy things. And he's someone I could confide in and you knew whatever he said he'd do he would do was simple Tommy you new worlds well. He was always there. He was an American work. Always try you for working people protecting their wages are safe to either pensions. And their ability to build the middle class life. I'm also believe that the middle class build America. But I know who both middle class unions. Unions both class. There's no doubt fingers trumka. Help communities all across this country. My heart goes out to Barbara enriched junior and grandkids. And I might point out. That. You know how I used to always kidding. He was from. Soft coal country. I was some hard coal country she could rescind this thing about it you know he used to be prison United Mine Workers Madsen against story. Folks. Let's learn them you know turn to today's events. Event. I want to thank Bernie from the introduction for being part of the best war auto workers in the world. Thank you rate carry prison UAW Revere rims and what is conceived. I also want to thank the leaders of the Big Three companies for being here today. Mary drawer very issue General Motors she'd want to tell you. I think she's one reason we're here and we had a long discussions. Annan zoom coal with a bunch of labor leaders in other. Other major business leaders and she made a commitment and she's keeping thank you very much I'm chair Jim Farley Ford. By the way. My dad is an automobile business he sold for its wobble mostly General Motors projects. For products. But you see that sucker or there. Zero to 64. Point one sinking that's the sole lectured. I tell you and I want to say publicly I have a commitment from Mary when they make the first. Electric Corvette I get to drive. Right record. The redemption not my kid and a more entire sega's shares teacher we're no mark. Let's go and Mark Stuart of excellence is I it's you know I. Mark Karen. We still have one or your big plants in my state and as. As men about to recognize the no special thanks to all members of congress and her but I want to pay particular. Recognition my chairman my buddy we serve regular Beers Tommy carper. Tom. I know that I kid mind Michigan friends but. You know. I I just want to know what city. Senators hundred Kent Markey and White House. Padilla. No talk worth. Leave some folks out I'm sure representative Kathy castor. You know Michigan delegation Tuesday to at least have an. Senator Gary Peters. Congressman Debbie dingle who is automobiles. And and then killed when I watch Illinois remind Michigan delegation this used to be when I was first got elected to him. Ties to tell your husband is as well. We had a higher percentage of auto workers in Delaware isn't any. State of the union include the including me she can the fact really very small populations. And we. And we had almost a 100000 auto workers in our State's county the ought to lighten others were as soon had some do it for it to. I I just want to be dream straightforward. You know. UAW from reading the dances its. And I also know we're misses someone truly special and dear friend of all of us. Senator Carl Levin passed away last week. Carl and I served together. For thirty years the United States and two given. He was one of the most I think all my colleagues who protested it's my most honorable. People most decent people. I'm not only served with for the I've ever known he was a tireless champion. American worker. And the iconic. Off American automobile industry. And so he embodied everything that's his beloved machine can it is now our country represents. Respect dignity pride. Tried in the nation and try to what we built this and today. Labor and industry state and local leaders are all working together to write the next chapter of the American story. As I've said before weren't competition with China and many other nations for the 21 century. To where we're gonna have to make sure that future will be made in America. You know back in May I toured the four plan as I mentioned state of the art facility in Dearborn. Reviewing W workers like burn your butt double in the first ever all electric Ford 150. As I said the best part is I got to drive and it's incredible events. Just like there their vehicles that are behind me. Their vision of the future that is now beginning to happen. A future of the automobile industry that is electorate. Battery electric plug in hybrid electric fuel cell electric. Its electric. And and then there's no turning back. The question is whether lead or fall behind in the racially future. It's where there will build these vehicles in the batteries that got them. To where they are in the United States here in the United States we're gonna have to rely and other countries for those acts whether or not to jobs. To build these vehicles and batteries are good trained union shops. Jobs and benefits jobs can sustain. Continued growth in the middle class. They have to have to be me turn. Right now China is leaving the race. As one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world. And a key part electric vehicles state the obvious is the battery. Right now 80% of the manufacturing capacity through these batteries is done in China. And here's the deal is thought to China batters China's battery technology that's much more innovative than anyone else was remembered. Our national labs in America our universities our auto makers led and development this technology. We led to develop this technology. There's no reason why we can't re claim that leadership. And lead again. But we just have to move we have to move fast. You know when Brock and I room office President Obama are an office that's what we are new. In 2009 the autumn industry was flat on its back. We're told we never be able to sell American made cars in the same rate as we did before. For we didn't listen to nice yes we even had some in all when both parties who didn't think we should quote bailout. The industry here remember. Well we better the American worker. And we extend the life. And they stepped up made sacrifices and do it may save more than them we save more than a million jobs in the process. Worked through the all industries we said fuel efficiency standards and provide incentives. For folks to buy fuel efficient vehicles. Through the Recovery Act we made the largest investment in clean energy and battery technology ever made. And then the previous administration came along and office and they roll back the standards we set. Despite part partisan poor for consumer incentives. They also let the federal tax credits expire. Penalizing auto workers who were at the time selling most electric vehicles from the war in the United States. They announced interest start when we they announced infrastructure week they did it for every week for four years. And not once gotten anything done. Not once folks the rest of the world's movement ahead. We just got to step up. Government labor and industry working together which you see here today. We have a playbook and is gonna work. Today. I'm announcing steps were take heed said the new pace for electric vehicles first. I'm following through the campaign commitment to a reversed the previous administrations shores said it rollback of vehicle emissions an official stamps. I'm doing so and with the support of the auto industry. The automobile industry. Today the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation unveiling proposals to do just that. These agencies are beginning to work on the next round of standards for a broad class of vehicles for cars suvs pickup trucks medium and heavy duty vehicles. Importantly. We have announcements today from auto makers representing nearly the entire auto industry market whoever is who positioned around. The ambition of forty to 50% of all vehicles sold by 2030 in America be an electric. This a big deal. But to unlock the full potential we have to keep investing in our workers and our manufacturing capacity. And that's what our build back better plan is all about. It's about leverage he wanted a generation investments. And a whole government effort to lift up American auto workers and strengthened and strengthen the American leadership in the world. In a clean car technology trucks. Not just cargo trucks as well and buses. No that's why today. I'm signing an executive order said he not a target of 50% of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030. Will be electric. He said an emotion an all out effort. That's why along with the members of congress your day were working around the clock on the build back better plan which says three critical thinks. Want. It transforms our infrastructure. Rinna put Americans to work modernizing our roads highways are torture airports rail and transit systems. You know that included putting IBEW members and other union workers to work installing. A national network of 500000. Charging stations. On our roads and highways and on our homes and our apartments. Two we're gonna boost our manufacturing capacity. To build back better plan invests in new routed its facilities. Actually we knew and retool facilities and employs workers with good paint wages good jobs. She grants. The prayers to kick start new battery parts production. Loans and tax credits to boost manufacturing in these clean vehicles. And our bill back clutter build back better plan makes the largest investment in research and development in generations. This'll help innovate. Manufacture and build the supply chains from batteries semi conductors. It's those small computer chips electric trucks. And cars are going to be even more reason reliant upon as we move forward. Never again should we be in the situation we face today with the semiconductor shortage. And we know these kinds of federal investments we know that they work. It was the Defense Department. And this. I've got to modern semiconductor industry on its feet decades ago. Our own Department of Energy pioneered and transformed. The battery industry were Brock and I went off when an office. And with the help of the Recovery Act grants and loans. Battery prices dropped 85%. Because we were forward look. We need that same mindset. Thirdly. Support. Of consumers and suites. That needs purchases incentives. For consumers to buy clean vehicles union made right here in America. Like the ones championed by Debbie Stabenow Ron Wyden in the senate. Which provides 7500. Dollars basic credit. 2500. Dollar credit for vehicles made in America an additional 2500. Credit for a reunion make vehicles. That means spurring demand. I converting the federal government's enormously of vehicles we have over 600000. Feet we a lot of vehicles 60000 alleged. Indo an all American made clean vehicles. So that's we're gonna do as we. As we roll out and get rid of the existing sleep we're gonna support the electric transit system as well in the electric school bus just look. There's one other thing. We haven't played. That will help us out compete other nations. The American work. I really believe and I know you guys who took. American workers are ace in the deck. Now I know many of you watching at home I like the folks I grew up from Scranton climb on Delaware. They feel left out left behind in an economy and industry that's rapidly change. I guess I understand. But we're gonna leave known behind. Nearly 90% of the jobs created in our infrastructure. Do not require. A bachelor's degree. And when we invest in our infrastructure we're gonna buy American products American materials and services from American businesses made in America by America workers. I really do everything in our power to encourage and protect the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargained the bottom line it is we are proposing a blue collar blue print to rebuild America. That's it's going to be and we need auto makers and other companies to keep investing in America. We need them not to take the benefits of our public investments and expand electric vehicles and battered manufacturing production abroad. We need to deepen your partnership viewed him continue to pay good wages support local communities across. That's why I'm so proud of the UAW's standing here today as well. It's why I'm proud. The three largest employers are sitting hints here and their sites percent. I don't even electric vehicles but on expansion. Expending huge expanding in the us it matters. You know the strength. I kept my commitment to convene leaders of all the major economies in the world. On who was not in person we did it did we did and assumed call with whole bunch of folks. Including the heads of state of China Indy Japan the European Union. For being hosted in the white house on the most consequential issues facing the world. An agreement was as the climate forests. And I made clear I made clear what I've long believed and I think of when I think of the climate Kursk's. Down the devastation of lives and livelihoods of health of our very planet. When I hear climate I think shops. Good paying union jobs. I want the world to see. There was a consensus that all that that word inflection point in world history. We act to save the planet. We can also come out of a better we can create millions of good paying jobs and generate significant economic growth and opportunity racist and when people not only here but around the world. But I also want to put the world on notice. American she's back American. In the competition. And a 21 century the future that we built right here in America. Let me close this. Our economy is recovering. Six months receive the fastest job growth on record as does porn and administration history. The fastest economic growth and nearly forty years. And we've shown each other in the world that there's no quit in America none none not. And it's never ever ever been a good bet to bet against America. We are United States America. There's not a single solitary thing nothing. Beyond our capacity to get John if we when we do it together. We have to act. That's what we're doing today. Now again I want to thank it's the CEOs of the automobile companies. And I also want to thank all the auto workers. Thank you all for being here today. I'm gonna sign the executive order but I like to invite. My congressional colleagues to come up if they're willing to stand behind me here when we do this and others who know they're supposed to come on out thank you all very much. President. OK so the president United States there on the South Lawn the White House a he's getting re decide that executive order aiming to curb greenhouse gas emissions saying the future. The automobile industry. Is electric. Let's bring in White House correspondent Mary Alice parks just talk a little bit more about what the president had to say. No surprise is he pretty much laid it out right by 2030 he wants electric. Fuel cell electric or plug in hybrid cars to be made. You know. Make it better for the environment at better on the the up pocket book and better for America. Aide Kerry he said the rest of the world is moving ahead. And he's not wrong that China has ramped up its development of electric vehicles. That experts say we're gonna see an explosion of electric vehicles on the market some estimates that we can see at doubling of the number of electric vehicles every year for the next few years. And say you're the president saying. We can either be a part of this or not and I'd like his could be a part of it he said that only work to save the planet we can also worked to raise the standard of living when he thinks of fighting climate change he thinks of jobs jobs jobs that's a message. We've heard from this president before. But there I was struck by what we did it hear the president say I was expecting he would give. Some indication to what in the new fuel economy is standards that the EPA and N department transportation would be rolling out. I as a big question right now about whether he's gonna go back to the fuel economy standards that were laid out during. The Obama administration or whether he would try to do even better and as some Democrats say sort of and beat up for the lost time under the trump administration which rolled those standards back. He didn't give any preview to that so that still a big question mark. I will definitely follow it Mary Alice parks thank you so much. And that does it for the breakdown today thank you so much for joining us I'm cure Phillips and we'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow. Have a great day. Yeah.

