Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden visits Tulsa on 100th anniversary of race massacre

Yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stated Terry Moran is on assignment from president Biden has arrived in Tulsa Oklahoma to mark 100 years and so wealthy black community was burned to the ground. And the Tulsa race massacre and Biden is the first sitting president to visit the site where an estimated 300 black Americans were killed. In an attack aided by local law enforcement. The Greenwood neighborhood known men as black Wall Street was destroyed and in the end no one was held accountable. Now the communities gathering to mark the somber occasion and tell those stories that have been married for so long. President Biden is scheduled to meet with the last known survivors of the massacre and he'll deliver remarks in Tulsa in just a short while we'll bring that she lives. When it happens. We begin of their senior national correspondent Steve those insomnia and Marcus Moore both live in Tulsa as the community there marks. This Centennial of the Tulsa massacre Marcus I know events there have been going on. All weekend what stood out to you so far. Well Diana first and foremost I mean the in the amount of people who have who have come here all walks of life for something that. Do you certainly notice here that that the people. A feel a connection to this and want to learn more and beyond that I think what really that struck me most about what I saw this weekend is the sense that. People who and now that they know about the Greenwood massacre. How they feel a sense of responsibility. To share the story and to make sure that other people know what happened here in. Tulsa and. Steve an agreement covering this for months now you've been helped put together documentary on this. How significant is it to have the spotlight on Tulsa in this way. And to have the president coming here today after the story was buried for so long. It's incredibly significant Tom you know we are have a big conversations in this country about. Reconciliation in fact on standing in front of a tower of reconciliation. A monument dedicated to that effort. And reconciliation. On issues. Race. Don't begin in this country until we start speaking the truth. About the issue and so what we're having happen right now is truth teller. People are finally speaking the truth about what happened here a hundred years ago here who has lost. In Beijing memories. Bomb and for very different reasons and so to happen the president of the United States. Essentially lady is. Megaphone his microphone. To people who are telling the truth here to its incredibly significant. You know what people hearing this to understand this isn't just a history lesson this isn't something that just happened so long ago. That has gone away the families are still dealing with this as we are talking right now this city is preparing. To dig. Four to search for more bodies people who were never found who never had funerals who were killed in this massacre. Who walked away from their families and never return. There are still families looking to be reunited. With their loved ones that are still present it's a murder investigation. It's a murder mystery and as you said. No one was held accountable for all of this so to have the president here to have been the focus and the into that attention on this story is hugely significant. Because this story is finally being told and that's important. For black Americans and for all Americans to move past this. And Marcus what you heard from members of the community there including from survivors. And survivors descendants. 1201 of the things including. What what Steve was just talking about. The fact that this is something that people want and acknowledged and then how important that is. Com that's one of the things that we have I have heard from people that they won't be the acknowledgment. Com as well as reparations because we talk about the the lives that were lost over those two days in 1921. And on the fact that no one as you said head has been brought. To justice there's been no accountability for what happened and I'm earlier this week. I met with the families a brother whose great grandmother. I'm Mary Jones parish. All the typing company in Greenwood and she she ran for her life. During the massacre. And wrote about it and her great granddaughter found. Bush is re publishing that that book. That her great grandmother wrote but I asked her about the fact that there no one has been brought to justice and I want to listen to what she said in response to that question. It's a terrible. Tulsa hasn't. To be the crew. With a record. Or full acknowledgment. And put many of those that. Can probably be discovered to have participated. Because without truth as we know from the south African kings there is no records. There's no possibility airspace for reckons. And I and we know that did in the aftermath. Of that massacre the impact. Has been felt for generations since. And then stay and where does the investigation. Into this massacre stands. Well there there isn't really much of one in terms of the investigation a murder investigation because most of the nameless faceless racist who were responsible for of the execution of this neighborhood for the killing of up to 300 people for the loss of property and neighborhood of two to 300 million dollars most of the people responsible. Four that are no longer alive and in fact there was no one who was charged the only people who were charged. For any crimes were some of the black residents of Greenwood who were wrongly charged with starting awry at. Those charges were later dropped after they die. That and that's sort of the status of this investigation there a lot of black Americans here and including the families of survivors who would like someone to be charged with murder. But just recently they heard a legal opinion from a former judge who told them that you know you can't really charged. The city of the county with murder the only people who you can charged with murder are long gone and so so there is it really. Too much of an investigation and and that's why. The families here are really underlining this issue up payments to the to these families reparations. Campaign and I'm making this they paid a very significant issue here in this city. It's a very divisive divisive issue but it's one that the families say needs to be addressed and they'd like the president to address it as well. To address the issue breasts reparations to actually pay these families for the property that they lost that the insurance companies. Never covered to pay them for their losses and for their pain and suffering overall these years. And you know in talking with with some of the survivors. You know they tell us it doesn't even necessarily have to be payments. You know 11 woman who we talked with said that you know they could we could easily use in this neighborhood she says on some sort have training center for the young people. Mom behind me across from the other side of this highway is a new history center. That their building. To honor the victims and the survivors and the families and that centers and open sometime later this year. There are some people here who. Would tell you that there were no neighborhood children or our teenagers. Who actually worked on that history center to build it. And that perhaps a good use of the money that was used to bill that would be. To build a training center for a bill that the children and teenagers and young people who live in this neighborhood. To give them the kind of skills. That they can use to overcome. Some of the disadvantage is that were the direct result. This massacre as this generational wealth that was lost over time. Affected family after family after family so. You know as far as the investigation there there really isn't much of one right now they're really focusing on trying to find the dead bodies and then I'll and I'll point out one thing to you Diane. The significance. Of finding these bodies is is big and the city because for many many decades it was just a rumor. And it was a rumor that you only heard. Among black families. Because most of Bob white Tulsa either didn't know it happened or didn't believe it was true when they were told it was just so hard to have them. That there were these bodies buried somewhere underneath this city. And last fall learned all about and can win when they did the dig where they found these bodies it confirmed. They confirmed the longstanding rumor that this truly happened. It requires. Putting a name to it talking about it and facing the truth about what happened and that I think is is best. In terms of investigation the murder investigation that some of these families can hope to get at this. One thing I see those and Sami and Marcus Moore thank you both. And we were just taking a live look at the president dared during the Greenwood cultural center as he gets ready. To make remarks there and Tulsa he's expected to lay out his plan to close the racial wealth gap in America. And a plan would boost federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses but 50%. That's an estimated 100 billion dollars or five years it would also create rules to address discrimination in housing. And I want to bring in ABC news deputy political director Avery harper for a little bit more on this Avery wasn't significance. Of this trip Biden's the first sitting president to not only visit the site of the massacre but also to speak with those survivors. Right well. Fired as a president who ran on rooting out institutional racism in and part of that. Is addressing our VV sins of our nation's pass and and that's. Part of of our history which is this racial violence in this combats occurred that demolished. Black area of Tulsa. And killed countless. The area's residents and so are what we're seeing is sues him in he's going to be scoring. I theories going to be speaking with survivors and you know it's all part of that promise right here tinted address into rebalance intent to reckon with. Our nation's pass as it relates to race and so. In a medevac can be accomplished with one photo op of when speech. I'm but we're going to see him make remarks and and folks in that area are going to want to hear what he has to say the acknowledgment is important because our legislative work to be done in the area. And so angry at what is expected to be in these plans that he's supposed to announce to close the racial wealth gap what do we know. About what he wants to do and the response to it so far. Where will we know there's a little bit out of before he is speaking about contract in offering federal contracts to you know disadvantaged businesses presumably. Those are some minority owned businesses. Additionally you know talking about we know housing discrimination he also is going to be touting he parts of his. Bigger legislative priorities DP jobs plan the infrastructure plan. I'm that are designed to sort of seek to to address some of that racial inequity are so we we're seeing some backlash from out of the proclamation that he sent out. You know already yesterday kind of outlined some of what he's going to be talking about today does not address reparations a lot of activists have pointed to reparations is that a message to really dressed and to rectify. The V experiences that these survivors at this area has had and that African Americans more generally have experienced through. Slavery. Either we know that the president supports HD foreign which is that bill that would institute a commission to study the impact of reparations but I he has not. I'd say that he's going to be backing. Reparations or any sort of cash payments of these these victims we are also is seeing you know the president talked about things like hey you know healing and in Houston it really trying to unify its agents who are we what we can expect in his days Marxist. Cut suits it have a a forward looking message and trying to heal from our nation's past. Avery are heard deputy political director was good to have you Avery thank you. And while the massacre in Tulsa is often described as a write it started by a white mob just how organized the attack wasn't like some the government health is still being debated today. Tells us police department deputized white residents and helped arm them witnesses also reported seeing the neighborhood bombed from the air. Took only a right Rick or ABC news contributor an associate professor Brandeis University. To help us separate some of the fact from fiction Leah thanks for being here you know from what. We know at this point how did this attack come together and what role of the government and law enforcement plane it. Suing I think one of the things that we know convinced Ian good story that is emerging about beat Tulsa massacre is this idea that there were some kind of interaction between a black man in a white woman. However. What we also know. Is that the Tulsa area and white residents and my mom's in Tulsa had a long history really aren't fall flat residence inn and environments. Engaging in things like property theft lean change. Over policing her brass met violent things of this nature. So what an explosion. Happened in 19210 with his two and a half days puree and it's not unexpected. On top of that. We also know is that his courage his idea of this some kind of improper interaction between a black man in a white woman is also cover. For this idea. It's suppressing black independence and autonomy and lack capital range thundering black capital. So what we're seeing with the Tulsa massacre what we saw with the Tulsa master is the emergence. Oh really this kind of trying to clean up violence that is designed to reassert authority over the black residents of Tulsa for would have been showing too much power too much autonomy in too much independence during period. This is the worst incidents of racial violence in American history but. It was largely ignored in history classes are the very least some key parts of the story. We're left out so why is that an is it being taught now. So what does things that we know is that Tulsa is not the only incident a wide wilds and disorder there amongst mob violence. There are dozens. If not hundreds of incidents that precede Tulsa and then follow after act. We won't what we also know is that there is a widespread effort to cover up what happens in Tulsa. And it's not just by the residents the white residents of Tulsa who essentially disappeared the people on the black residents of ten uncle so this is actually what we don't have an accurate number. The amount of people that died during normal murder during Nichols incident because people go to great lengths to cover it up. We also know that the media chooses not to tell the story of tolls particularly mainstream media. So we know that the black press keeps this a lot black communities keep the story of Tulsa in other areas like it. Ally they teach it by passing it down through oral history black newspapers cover this blank right on through the present. But mainstream media sources choose to erase it because it's much more difficult thing to give much more complex. To actually address that rather than just disappearing altogether and makes it much easier to move on and to say. That things like institutional racism systemic racism mob violence don't actually exist when they continue to exist on an audience is that the media doesn't cover. As Elliott no one was ever held accountable for this massacre and now last we heard there are discussions about reparations for survivors and their descendants. So while still reparations look like. Leasing the first thing inane opened earlier in the program he goes about this and I think this is exactly right to pass to beat a full and county. Well what habit and what we do know. Is any number of sources including black media sources kept really couldn't records in oral histories. What happened at the time we know that the National Archives kept records since the Red Cross this is the first incident the first connect. Non natural disaster that the Red Cross intervenes and provide support for during that moment. So we need a full accounting of how much property was lost what property was seized how the state and local government and police participate. In the violence and in the best of land in property and wealth. So we need a full accounting of dat and some deer we can begin to calculate. What are number might look like. I heard people talking about this 100 million dollar number one we actually know was that the number bring what we think about the compound in harm that is done. From the tolls incident in other incidents like this is much greater than that. So we do have to start thinking any kind of reconciliation. Is going to happen about how war. Critical loss of well the lots of property the Los independent. The lost of lives that's where we have to begin rightly or write her thank you for joining us as always. Thanks for having me. And as we mentioned in addition to the lives lost 100 years ago Tulsa also lost a prosperous black neighborhood known then as black Wall Street. When we come back a closer look at black Wall Street in the near times artists is now working to commemorate it. Into greedy and. Welcome back it's been 100 years since Tulsa race massacre. Occurred but the ripple effects are still being felt today earlier I spoke with ABC news contributor LC granderson. About the massacres generational and pax T to listen. This happened a century ago now but how are the ripple effects still being felt today. You know that it's immeasurable and and I'm not saying that this to our own. You know doctor question. But it's movie nearly impossible. To quantify. A what he extinction. And aerospace. For seriously slick black Wall Street needs. Our case in point we all know we number one way in which a little cars and your well. It's a real estate and obviously when you're talent is being bombarded government itself. Harm when you have. Your child completely destroyed and insurance companies. Jews are happy hour. Or you don't get reparations from the government to help you rebuild. You don't just lose billion media world you also lose access to potential growth. Your children whose access to their potential wealth and their children whose acts of circumstantial well. We also know during the seventies and eighties puts it we're doing the corporation of state colleges and universities. It was an uncommon for families to tap into bedrooms to grow to help pay for universities and colleges for her children. A home. Take you know funeral second loan mortgage sycamores and things of that nature. Red and black people brown people do not have access to because we didn't phones are pretty good thing court. Again. If you go back to not just tolls or hope all of the race lawyers start happening in and around maritime from a hundred tantrum like the past three years or so she. Should put away our abilities to build wealth through real estate home if it's absolutely incredible in California for instance the black community. Had basically an entire beach and wish you were including a healthy neighborhoods and help people or businesses and government Cain and we moved. Black people fought back property and then he places where park's big and black people from being there. Not just imagine how much will could have been built. If black people were allowed to just live their lives in peace and Robert realistic value real estate property they have ruled completions in California. To disagree. A mature. So Diane it is absolutely. It's nearly impossible to talk about the severity would damage are not just wholesome all of these race riots but I am glad they're real resource people to begin the conversation. Concerns over. Six point all of the reasons why this is significant so should remember gap between white and all other minorities or people of color come. Purpose you know refer many people in this country in the Tulsa race massacre wasn't even on their radar didn't even know it happened at all. Until last year maybe a couple of years ago so now that it is more widespread people are talking about this more the story's getting out there. What do we do with that knowledge. Well first of all we stupid things you hear the word out there I do recognize that having a sitting president of that they are sorry and draw attention to it. It's a significant step in terms of talking over story. What is important that we continue to tell these stories have not just holes over again about all of the right it's actually talk tomorrow on. Race relations and we talk about economic gaps to help character education gap fixer. Home what do we do we consume information. I will like to see this administration in particular. Follow through on the promises that were made. Where presidential partner was Kennedy's crucial part of that. No it's really nice to hear yourself be acknowledged in terms of your struggles and an acknowledged Haines. Throughout the course of her campaign. What's even better is seen policies that are addressing. They're paying a hundred dollars. Obstacles that are impacted of people. We're very significant can give him in office for giving vice president Collin terrorist in office so what do we do about it. We continue to put pressure on this current administration to follow through on the promises that were made to us. In addition sort of correct we continue to put pressure on the operations there for employers. Because reparations to console we have to come from the US government. We know that corporations are not tempted to use their dollars lobbying in order to make sure that the policy that will benefit film. Pushed through congress hopefully through state and local officials and legislators. What you're willing to usual mud hole in order to make sure you can tax free nationwide according to zoning that you want you can certainly use that same muscle. To make sure that reparations. Meeting certain financial rights in writing a check. Or all the way so it serves them. Canceling student loan debt war making sure that in future businesses that you partner rob of a minority owned businesses to help now doing there own world. Through having makes sure there is a what could've been contractor. So there are other things that you can do if you're in charge of corporations you're human human resources department right now. To help in this conversation besides Saddam Hussein had engine teams have to keep the mover. And elderly and the president is scheduled to speak today in Tulsa and address. How at least he plans to try to address do you racial income gaps so what are you hoping to hear from him specifically today. I would like to hear him address two things in particular. Student loan debt number one and then number two. You know information about what is happening where did George Florie acts. What exactly are you doing to put pressure on the center because there's already passed the house put on the senator's. In order to make sure there we don't oppose the mid term elections would you have been there promised them for field. Because just as if there's economic pressures. Home better our. Prohibiting maximizing the American dream or accidents and emerged American dream I don't think any of us need to reach out certainly not over the last twelve months or so. How important leaders that we address police reform so I would like to hear golds and gains come out of his mouth today. He talks about what happened and are now hundred years ago. Lauren LC granderson always great to have you thanks cells in. Thank you her room. And thanks to LC for that interview. And as he mentioned during the Tulsa massacre and a prosperous black neighborhood of Greenwood known as black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Now artists at the New York Times that piece together archival maps and photographs to constructed 3-D model. Of the Greenwood neighborhood as it was before the destruction. Near times visual journalists yulia harsh and a contest. And on the jolly Cindy are here now to tell us more about that thank you both. For being here you Leo walk to handle logistics here how did you actually do this. Think so much for helping out and this slows months and months of reporting by over a dozen people in our. Department across a newsroom we went through. Archival materials like old newspapers census records. Digitized. Content city directories from that time period. Map where whereas local I'm. Historical societies and I'm sure fewer resources but I'm forgetting to mention potentially connect correct me are. Content and waved and then of course you're the accomplice photographs to be able to have. I'm just can't understand the layout of the neighborhood because maps changed so much. And to be able to gather in a seatbelt or construct a one block that they present Grady eat out. And so actually why wasn't enough to just tell this story why did you feel that it needed 3-D representation. I'm looking. Kid can be able to see it in PDQ do you. Give it and but what that were looked like Pitney sit immersive. And you really wanted to show. That life. And and to Michael I walked through their. There for leaders to walk through that neighborhood and 100 block of Greenwood avenue about hats. Which seventy business and QQ recreate that and then to. To be able to pull that would stand with the people that live there and a bid to that would scare. We need to cut the kitchen but treating model in the construction. A serial what surprised you most about Greenwood as you went through this research. It's a start up an impossible sixty years after coming out of Aikman. Unless you are my mind. But I think one of thinks that really moved me was also to see how many women bar running business. In Greenwood. Which hosts at the tie and still a man's world and there was a woman to woman or. Was just a strong eager writing her own business and these oh. Right near times visual journalists yulia pershing a contest. An on the job lacing these thank you so much. For that and that doesn't for the breakdown today and thank you all for joining us I'm Diana say don't hasn't mentioned president Biden is expected to deliver remarks in Tulsa yeah. Come at any moment we will bring them to you live when it happens until then have a great day and.

