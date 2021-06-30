Transcript for The Breakdown: Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction vacated

Do however want to welcome to the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. And I'm Jane Harman and for Diane or falling breaking news this afternoon Bill Cosby has been released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was vacated. By the Pennsylvania Supreme Court the 83 year old comedian. Is walking free just two years into his ten year sentence. We'll break down the court's decision and what's next. Tastes and meanwhile the death toll has risen to sixteen now in the deadly Condo building collapse in Surfside Florida a 147. People are still unaccounted for. A search and rescue efforts extend into their seventh day our team is on the scene in Surfside with the latest. And the NCAA is meeting to discuss suspending amateurism rules and college sports. The meeting comes as log that at least seven states are set to go into effect tomorrow allowing college athletes to earn money from their name and image and likeness. We'll break down how schools and student athletes across the country are grappling with the change. And we have learned of some breaking news this afternoon as Bill Cosby sex assault conviction has been overturned by Pennsylvania's highest court. Got these conviction was overturned after finding an agreement with the previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case. Joining us now for more on this is ABC news legal contributor Shana Lloyd. Thank you so much China for being here so how does break this staff explained to us why exactly copies conviction is being over. Return. Our rights it's gonna take us take a step and pastures are absolutely understand what branch in 2000 and I did DA at a time each made a decision that he didn't steal that he and secure our criminal conviction against still. She so what he did was he negotiated a deal that he would not. Criminally prosecute bill. I am doing that its source silk cut he has testified during the civil. DA at the time that was going to be the and dare justice for on behalf of the exam because when you're don't have criminal charges he's not facing change you'd end Trenton. Testify in the civil trial. That deal. Was struck at the time. What happens in these recent 2000 entries teen case is is they went to those zipping up those in the civil trial used his statements. You cooperate the criminal charges and get them in before the statute of limitation. As Supreme Court has essentially stated that. Only agrees and he'd testify in the civil trial was his role audience. On that deal that they would not. His reliance on that shouldn't extending it is we know the state attorney's office is an office it's not an individual. Person she says not. Promise you not criminally litigation and carried over to these new art and that's essentially the breakdown Supreme Court challenge and they found that that prosecution violated the original. As a shot there were multiple accusations. Against him more than fifteen women came out with their claims against Bill Cosby some people see him being let out of prison. And think that maybe this means he's innocent but that is not what this means. Not at all this isn't a question of innocents are killed this is a question of procedure. When the state attorney makes a deal. With some wind and they are facing criminal liability. Exists Supreme Court has essentially said that whatever deal they strike they must because this office is allowed to make a determination and that they had stick by do you agree that they re not a huge based on these particular instincts. And so Cosby has already served more than two years of his sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. What happens next. What we're looking at is he going to be released he'll go back saluting his normal life on and it will not be able to bring any additional our district he's and they are barred from bringing them ask Britain's court where. And so if they're barred from bringing them what does that mean for survivors and that came forward he can't be tried again releasing crimes cracked. That is correct and unfortunately for the survivors that means they are barred from actually looking for any sort of push criminal prosecution in the east unless there wasn't new trees that should half inch there's not going to be charges will be brought the only time you'll certain is what he's are Acer. I show. Development and an important one really for the whole country given that. That level of fame and impact that Bill Cosby has had on our culture I don't want to bring in. One of Bill Cosby former lawyers Tom Astro is with us illegal aced out of Los Angeles. So just first thanks for being with us and what's your reaction what was your reaction when you heard that the supreme court of Pennsylvania had overturned bill Cosby's conviction. Climate data it's a great day for the Cosby family and a great day for justice this case should never been brought against mr. cuts being. He should never been put through two trials. Fortunately we have a very courageous highly intelligent Pennsylvania Supreme Court but it's just on the right side. Well let's talk about that we heard a little bit of a description of it what did the original prosecutor Bruce. Castor who is the district attorney in Montgomery County Pennsylvania. What did he do. With their Bill Cosby bring your what did he do that those supreme court of Pennsylvania has found. Essentially made can trying and convicting him in the trial impossible unconstitutional. She made a binding agreement a binding commitment not to prosecute mr. Crosby. And the troops have been returned that mr. the litigate its civil action. And mr. Kharrazi and that lawyers reply it missed binding commitment by the district attorney not to prosecute him. And politics politics got in the way. And it never gets are concerned even what collected any decided to try and throw out the agreement mr. castor and redemptive. But prosecutors have a lot of power they have a lot of influence and are held to a very high ethical standards. And the Pennsylvania Supreme Court basically said. Mr. castor made an agreement mr. can't be relied on the agreement and he should never been prosecuted. And that original agreement with Bruce castor is it sounds like an unusual exercise of prosecutorial authority. To say well I'm not going to be able to prosecute this in a criminal case to my satisfaction. I think this civil cases there right there is a right way to gonna call Lynn. Bill Cosby to answer questions. And there was no written immunity agreement to end and whole thing seems to been botched bribed by the prosecutor is that your read. Mel would not budge by the prosecutors mr. castor is a very bright prosecutor very bright lawyer. They know exactly what he's doing what he was doing he determined that wasn't enough evidence to go for whether criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt. Any weapons of a civil courts and by the way that's happens all the time. There are many situations all across the country where prosecutors will say we don't have approved. Beyond a reasonable doubt to bring a criminal case leave it to the civil courts so I don't think it was unusual at all what was unusual was that the next DA decided do. Scuttle the agreement. And put Mr. Mister Crosby for a living nightmare. Which fortunately he's prevailed upon meaning mr. Conte of the Medicare after a man a conviction. He refused to admit. City of something that he certainly didn't do. He refused are trying get out on parole if it meant admitting something he says he can't have met. Stand up fortunately justice movement down and he's been relates. Well because there's also a man I against whom more than sixty women have come forward and it in vivid detail details that match across decades have alleged. Sexual crimes committed against them by Bill Cosby with the use of drugs and other things so. One of the reasons obviously that the prosecutor in Pennsylvania decided to go forward. Was because of the courage of these women who came for the character of these women who came forward. This is a hard day for them is that. I won't speak for them I will tell you that none of these allegations resulted in criminal charges. We have a criminal justice system what you were everybody is supposed to be treated equally no matter where your viewers celebrity status your raise your political status whatever may big. And mr. Crosby was grossly mistreated by the system. Unfortunately the Pennsylvania Supreme Court the integrity and courage ME intelligence. Juju what rights so mr. Cosby of operating it's a great day for the county family and a great paper jokes which. Well there's no question this for an court of Pennsylvania has vindicated their bill Cosby's legal rights but he is not exonerated dizzy. The statements of those women many taken under oath on affidavit and all of the matching up pattern and practice that they allege against Bill Cosby. That that wasn't invented out of whole cloth it would seem I mean did this is as you say victory for the law. But the facts as alleged by sixty women plus who came forward. Two accuse him of these crimes. Of these actions. That. Me that already won a show me one of these accusations that ever became a criminal prosecution. You can't find 151. Of their instruments are crushed beneath been vindicated. For a while one of the reasons this late date date to 1965. In the statute of limitations on some of these is his shortest twelve years but Tom mass throw. Thank you for helping us understand the law and the case from the perspective because beside thanks very much. Banks are having me. Or not to that devastating Condo collapse a search and rescue crews have been working tirelessly in Surfside Florida racing against the clock to find any sign of survivors. At least sixteen people are now confirmed dead a 147. Still unaccounted for. Survivor or racer. Brace out Rodriguez was asleep in her apartment at Champlain towers south when the building began shaking in the early hours of Thursday morning. She says she saw a plume of white smoke and was eventually rescued from a balcony and we want to play of voice mail message from race who called her brother during the building collapse. Let's listen to that. And I. Oh yeah. Who. Hit a. Chilling to hear that it let's bring in chairman of Miami Dade board of county treasures. Jose Pepe Diaz for more on that chairman Diaz thank you so much for joining us after hearing that voice mail and knowing that there are still 147 people unaccounted for. As truce continue their search around the clock. What is it like in Surfside right now what is the feeling there. Well there's. There's a lot of people here that are just trying to help and find solutions. To so many families are suffering right now. That basically don't know. After they're family member or friend. Is a life. There's a lot of hope by so many that that's the case. And there's a strong strong will from those firefighters are heroes that are costs Italy. Have not stopped. Working. For 24 hours a day have not stopped to try to find and rescue those people that could be alive. There is a lot of sense. Sorrow at the same time a lot of people for those there's sixteen victims are already there have been. Found. Is a very sad. The families. Very destruct most of them. And others have a lot of faith and have a lot of will that would God's self built by and their loved ones. A live again. So much snarled area so much hope. That there will be others found alive. And a process of verifying the names of clues it counted or who is unaccounted for. That is a tedious process what is that effort like trying to identify the victims. In search for their families and make sure that there are duplicate names on missing list. It's we have 1 central system through a hotline. That anybody that knows of anybody missing that knows about it anywhere they reported to their so we have 1 central system to keep this confusion going on. And then at the same time. As. Forensic evidence is discovered. The families hopefully all but now have been tested for DNA. Saw also today and the sir and there are people could be recognized. Through the testing. And that is something that's taken a process that the police is doing this is on their side they're working diligently to they're being incredible. They're everybody's very professional very humane everybody is very. Com and the way they do things at once again very very respectful. And and when they need to contact somebody they go and try to meet with a person and person or they do me with a person and person. The family. And they discussed the issue with them on the time that they have to say that their loved one there's no longer here with us. And that must be a gut wrenching. Job for that and tell undertake chairman idea as we know that local officials there are keeping an eye on two weather systems we saw the rain falling earlier as we. Checked in on the news conference this morning how much will the severe weather. Impacts this search and realistically how dangerous could it get what plans are in place to handle the weather. Once again the pros are the firefighters they're the ones that are in there. We have the best teams in the world. Starting from our own does force one that is local. Here and did the weather has affected nonstop and is you know there was a fire before and you know Ed that wind in itself was was hard every. Type of hardship that gonna be applied to this disaster as far as rescue has been. It's just happened so the firefighters are very very. Involved then in numbers. They're going from the top from the sides from the bottom. Every angle they get a good deal with this they aren't these guys are real heroes that these ladies also. Dave Dave put in neural lies ahead on the line should make sure that they can rescue others. It is very dangerous under there especially with these conditions. So. You know and we are looking at two weather systems sector possibly headed our direction. Well we're on top for very act more this. Myself from my colleagues have been here. Nonstop Mindanao and mostly supporting our the mayor and administration and everybody involved. And every angle possible car rolled job starts. After all this is pretty much over with and with legislation's and and and things that we have to look once we know what really occurred here. A chilly there is no doubt that those crews out there are absolutely heroes. Have real quick before we let you go. With so much of the country and is so much of the world watching what's happening there what can viewers do. To help the community of Surfside. They. There's everybody's watching everybody wants to help we have. They're almost Terry roster on trying to very prudent some have most of abroad through. For the the families the dough the first responders. Everybody. But the most important thing is to give. Financially to the funds now others some that have started some funds have go to fund fat who have pages said dar unfortunately. Not Doug not real and some people been taken already for more we're told by law enforcement so Bessie deduce go to Miami Dade Doug go. And go on the flash emergencies and look at the three funds that are there and if people want to donate. This is designed to do so. Good information there thank you so much chairman of Miami Dade board of county commissioners president Pepe Diaz Terry. Thanks for that. And we're gonna turn to politics now because the House of Representatives is set to vote on the resolution that would. A green light to creation of a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi introduced this resolution which is expected to pass along party lines. After senate Republicans blocked a creation. Of a bipartisan and independent commission. Last month ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now for more so. We're equate we had the debate about the independent commission this is now a select committee holiday different houses gonna work. Yet the two most recent examples are most relevant examples might be the 9/11 commission and that thing Ghazi special committee to 9/11 commission was made up of mostly retired out and admitted women statesmen former members of congress former governors in the like. Who came together for big. Broad of report that was very much viewed as nonpartisan the Ben Ghazi select committee formed after the bank Gaza massacre primarily disregards Hillary Clinton's. A role in as secretary stated that time was staffed by members of congress and is dominated by Republicans the Democrats chose to choose their members but we remember that as such as vitriolic hearings and a sharply partisan report so it more likely they were CNET that latter model that the makeup of the committee would be. Eight named by democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi five. Mean in consultation. With the Republican leader no guarantee though that even the Democrats would go along with those Republicans elections. And it ended critically Dave would. They do be outnumbered in any event so the this is expected to go through all of move almost all if not all Democrats expected to support a couple of Republicans. Are likely to go ahead with it but even some Republicans who supported the impeachment of president trump and supported get bipartisan special committee. A special commission are now saying that they don't like the idea of this select committee they think it will be too partisan for the liking. Yes like a recipe for a lot of squabbling and I'm not sure how much truth we're gonna get out of its regular house pull us he has. Does signal that she might name a Republican among her eight appointments to the committee I would be interest thing. But let me ask about why is that because there's a chance as you suggested. That the Republicans will name people that the Democrats find unacceptable and then my question is. Also what Republican would risk the wrath of trump. By. Do anything to suggest that what he did was not perfect. Get Terry this is a fascinating twist little bit of a curve ball. That they're going to speculation is that. If a Republican is named by speaker Pelosi and the Democrats it would be someone on the lines with the Liz Cheney who was ousted from leadership over her stand. I guess trough in the big lie or a congressman Adam can singer who similarly has staked his political reputation on standing up for the truth about the election and about. January 6. But there's really two reasons for one I think its closing would like to show a modicum of bipartisanship that two shows and generosity job polo and he'd be by naming. Member of congress out of the Republican that is not. What normally happens in Washington. And the other thing might beat out to highlight the either Republican's decision not to. Make any announcements of of members in May not play at all or its innings and extremist members of congress who uses a platform to promote conspiracy theories. Or even to to kind of turn the tables a bit on speaker Pelosi who as speaker of the house. I had some authority over security for the capitol building on January 6 so a little bit of jujitsu from speaker Pelosi if she decides to go that route. And for virtually every member of congress I would think who's a Republican to to take the job as they say and to actually do a proper investigation it would. Raise any issues about trust conduct is almost political suicide speaking of former president trump he's visiting the southern border today. All along with Texas governor Greg Abbott whose promise to finish the work. That trump started on the border wall that tech state of Texas wants to build its own wall. So what does that tell you about Trump's plans for the future and his hold on the Republican Party we've been talking about it's a straw. Making act of thaw of political image making to have a former president joined by a potential would be presidents and governor avid saying that he's going to complete that border wall. There's questions around the authority he might used it to do so. Up presidential president trump of course gloss over a lot of facts and held lot of this truths and falsehoods about of the previous election at about the border situation until the two main things are what is that Republicans are poisoning is a very big issue the issue of the border the issue of crime and security. The message that they want to tell it's a show about safety invites America and the other the enduring power of Donald Trump even as we talk about the generous six commission as we talk about those election lies that as the 20/20 four race begins to take shape without trump all almost all the major candidates are trying to cozy up to him and of course trump himself still coy about whether he would run again. There absolutely is still dominating that party even off Twitter Rick Klein thanks very much for that thank you Derek. Over decades college sports has generated billions of dollars off the backs of college athletes when we come back. Former NCAA college football star and Heisman award winner Desmond Howard joins us flagged on the patent why that could be changing come very soon. And. And welcome back we have more breaking news that we're calling this afternoon former US secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld. Has died his family shared the news on Twitter saying in statement we will remember his unwavering love. For his family and we now want to bring in ABC news political director Rick Klein. Rick you have worked fled the Donald's run Rumsfeld in the past what can you tell us about how how big story this is this afternoon. Yet 88 years old and Indian really a towering figure across American history got served as chief of staff under president Ford and then Defense Secretary twice in his career. Rather rent unprecedented exits who have done that. And I in my memory of of working with him most closely was wind out when his memoirs about his time in the Bush Administration came out about ten years ago. I Diane Sawyer had an interview with him. For four that a series of interviews that they are done here on ABC. I have this kind of it was a big story at the time the ball was and not really a tell all he didn't have any regrets about his time through would give the bush years in the Iraq War. But job they were it was a striking revelations including his regrets about. I'm not having resigned after the Abu Ghraib if there. And whatever call from the time it's just a touch pour that I got to do of his office where he had some just remarkable mementos the two cabinet shares he had from his two stance. Serving in the United States Cabot in a presidential cabinet. Picture he had of of North Korea. At night totally dark with the with the lights everywhere that he said really spoke to his vision. Of freedom on apologetic to the end a real tough a tough guy tough interview was well and have remarkable history and a remarkable career from his time in congress. Early on where he do we need an employee very young Dick Cheney I'll through that that that time as a controversial secretary of defense. As you said two terms two stents. As the secretary of defense and his Stanley saying in a statement history may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service. We're for those who knew him fast and whose lives are forever change as a result we were remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce. His family and friends and the integrity he brought to light dedicated to country our thanks to Rick Klein. For joining us. Well for decades college sports has generated billions of dollars off the backs of college athletes but that could soon be changing today the NCAA is set to vote on a recommendation by the division one council. That would suspend amateurism rules related to named image and likeness. To help let's break this down this boat we have Desmond Howard Heisman winner former college football star at the University of Michigan and ESPN college football analyst doesn't think you so much for joining us we're still awaiting the vote. Oh what do you anticipate the decision by the board to be. Where this stage of the game I insist that they everyone's been movement soars. I guess direction lurid these student athletes will begin they think the name image or likeness wanted to be. News. Where does do lease. So what they still wears a direction does what have you read the tea leaves it. Angle on the Supreme Court ruling. Is seen everything small passenger jets in jeopardy and we just. Its head it couldn't be happier the league's. A hard to overstate how big this would be for student athletes at the former college athlete yourself. Egg just explain is why this issue is Joseph important and how this can literally change the game when it comes to college sports. Wow. Do you have got to look at this. You follow Obama. Always failed. Bad this student athletes were being exploited. This that this is ridiculous. That you have this system where it was two these are generating a billion that we they're supporting the work courses. I'll leave billion dollar industry and they don't get to re admitted this the rap duo which they're making now. People who argue about you know live in education aid and you know well no food in the the board but at best this so miniscule. Compared to what they're helping generate it. The coaches' salaries like everyone. Did any bite and actually if everyone lived in the financial role is exploding but everything but the student athletes who were courses has pretty much remained isn't it except gains let me give an example like Dave they get better facilities right. And backing Clinton they had us lagging Boris of that elect as big yeah. As lacking more in the weight room. Eight here's well. Must lagging boarded the weight room let me give them money so they can go out there by being themselves so. In a big huge game changer was this ball goes through. Well and you're right because for those athletes who don't end up making it to the pros and that's the end a bit and they never you know depending on what they do at their degree. It won't necessarily still. People out to being able to take care of themselves. For the rest of their lives in freezing years. Devin we have seen several high profile athletes take alternative routes to play professional sports instead of going to college to play sports. Do you think this vote can change that and help the NCAA retained top athletes again. Well yeah. Good question that's a really good question I think that you know in the reverend Jerry exports which you know blue marlin basket Obama is seen as those little little they'll lure. Hello everyone I'm Terry Moran or coming on the air because we have some breaking news we have the pictures of Bill Cosby. Arriving Holman Sheldon township Pennsylvania after the supreme court of Pennsylvania overturned his criminal conviction. For sexual assault. On the grounds that it he had struck a deal with the previous prosecutor. And dad that deal should have prevented any prosecution going for the supreme court of Pennsylvania overturning his conviction and there is. Bill Cosby emerging from his car just moments ago arriving at his home and in Cheltenham township Pennsylvania free man. A man who according spring quarter Pennsylvania cannot be tried again on these charges after serving. He's just a little over two years. 83 to ten year sentence. And that there he is going into the I want to go to our Lindsey Davis. Who has covered this case from the beginning Lindsay this is. I just a remarkable development all day long. Remarkable and you put it kind of makes some comments. Under video that we're seeing there that led Andrew Wyatt his publicist was coming out of the back of the car who has been doing this just Thompson. Then he's done. I had bill Cosby's who again. A reminder that he's legally blind. And that was an explanation and then in addition to his coal is there were number of rationale that his defense team trying to bring up that little reason that they felt that he should have been. Released from prison early duel to do. House imprisonment or gray areas scenarios that they brought up that you see right here. Someone at one point was holding each of his hands and your wide again jumping up and down with that the fist pumps. EC and still can't figure who makes peace sign right there as he is again lead which. Into the house. A reminder that throughout coded in and his legal bottom line is she was. I was required to stay in he would dead. Want to get that he was willing to serve the full Lincoln that ten year sentence because he did not want to do it admit puke. Any wrongdoing and indirectly to one against. Give a little bit of accruals from the district attorney Kevin Steele who said the majority decision by Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders to release of William H Conley junior from a state prison he was found guilty Nigeria and now go tree on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the fact. Of the crime. Well thank you Lindsey it is a procedural issue a constitutional. Issue his fifth amendment rights the court found. Had been violated by trying him after prosecutor promised they wouldn't be tried and got him to answer questions let me go to our chief legal analyst. Dan Abrams Dan you and I know you've. Look through this 78 page opinion about what's the significance what happened here and why. Quote the most significant point is it still can't be hit be retry. Meaning the court found that there was this violation right that there had been disagreement with the previous prosecutor. And that's what led it still can't be too agreed to speak in a deposition. Dovish comments from the deposition within used against him but the court didn't have to say. He can't be tried again. The court could have dead and now we get a new trial or the court could instead now we get bigger trial and you can't use the deposition. But the court he'll let it step toward. Saying that the violation. Was so fundamental. And nothing could remedy this terror. And as a result that bill can't be literally cannot be tried again and I think that. The most significant portion of this because as you know Terry when we covered eat cake is typically we talk about a conviction being overture well the first thing gets a new trial. That's not what's happening here Gil can't be if a free man and these cases doled. A stunning development Dan Abrams thank you showing the power of our constitutional guarantees and up. Someone who has the resource is. To get the lawyers to make that kind of case for him Bill Cosby a free man returning home there. In Sheldon township Pennsylvania we'll have continuing coverage of this on ABC news live. And on world news tonight with David Muir I'm Terry Moran. Thanks for being with us. Our thanks to Terry we're going to continue our coverage here just moments ago we watched as Bill Cosby was let out of the car and into a home in Pennsylvania this ad that supreme court of Pennsylvania overturned. His conviction I want to bring back again Sean I'll blade to talk with us about this are ABC news legal contributor and shot just. To wrap this up for anyone at home who is seeing this news is bearing big news that Bill Clinton after being accused by more than sixty women and sex crimes of after being convicted on some of those sex crimes and going to prison spending over two years behind bars. He's now out not only a free man. But this Supreme Court Pennsylvania ruling he can't be tried again break this down for us. Essentially the Supreme Court has made this decision that what happened it was such a gross oversight and it should not happen because it was a violation is civil right he can no longer be executed pretty. Sure what we see here is that the Supreme Court is insuring that the procedures and laws which we live our wits. Our show this district attorney mean that deal would bill because he didn't really secure criminal conviction which she is well within his rights to due. Easy to get some sort of just district and it felt that justice at a time would be Dresser in a civil court. Bill would not be prosecuted criminally. Once he gave that agreement. And bill went along testify for those deposition is you cannot later asks when to change the information in the death those that was used to bring these charges and that's what and the Supreme Court here has illustrated that this is a violation. Because it's not one individual person making the steal but this was the cost of sneaking an agreement which mr. Cosby about the fact that they wouldn't prosecute and the Supreme Court is essentially saying that they have been bounds. I'm not agree. Shot thank you so much of course we're talking about bill cotton be walking out of prison a free man today and mistakenly said Clinton earlier. Bill Cobbs be called now a free man cannot be tried again trying to think you. So much and moving on the fax a deadline today is today to apply for Federal Student Aid for the past academic here after the break we'll hear more from. Some college students and fills a president of the college girl foundation on how to navigate these financial aid willows and. And yeah. Well check your calendars today June 30 is the deadline to file the facts of free application for federal student ate it for the past academic here. This includes all federal aid money and loans work study grants and more are paying for college is no easy assignment. Take a look at these interesting facts women hold roughly two thirds of all student debt in the United States black women carry about. 20%. More students act and white women according to the American Association of University Women. So just how our students tackling the enormous task of paying for college. Let's hear from some students themselves them. Those sewers are generations today I hate to all of my name because my mom Pat's I'm tax. That's how business is not a boyfriend didn't let me eat I'm still on that I know of don't have enough equity credit hours partly want to resist is usually in it gets better man Frank Black TJ. I'm gonna do it two weeks. Perhaps hundreds of people who eat you know my goodness he is what I always has high school they don't they teach you into a slew earrings how scholarships. So and Rambo on the Google apps that act he's townships and religious. It didn't really need to stop me I was. Eighteen years basically stymie my life away when. When I was getting money to just be able to go to school start paying interest every Sox what are. And it just seems like a drop in the bucket when I hated it is there aren't so sure in my hams. What is the point and convenience it's just like something in his niece geared to graduate. Hope that bonds colossal study announced that down but in my head might come existent here onto. Don't do it it's been really tough and I struggled and I don't think happened out of state student. Tuition died 101000 more than instincts again. Last get a record Brightcove which if I had to go like. But it really big right along because they had no yeah. Since I was who has casinos so hard you know papers corporate express unit when it's a social norm it is expected they go to school. And and good. And joining us now from more on this is the president of the college girl foundation and author of how to pay for college. When your broke Jessica brown dust a thank you so much for joining us a great name appeared book. Why is financial aid such a big hurdle and just how major is student loan debt in this country. Well I'm sorry your such danger are we there is no me you Walt war. Polls huge debt or student endear them to follow and are art initially. Usually when you are Walsh. Quit to she should be. She should be a truly understanding. Each cell. Is challenged its first names and bail terms of understanding. Which. Is extra expense. And Jessica obviously going through the process is challenging for a lot of people so we'll what are your tips on. Navigating all this. Well aren't just navigating all of this is staying organized during their college. Are at it you're. You may. Actually goes. Be critical here is. IBE. She is what you may what are these schools. I'm how are wary. That. You see your just O. Are. Two year. Or so are. You or. To make sure that are routinely. Apps on October 1 so I actually work asked her first year. There aren't usually inch. He is noted. Eight were eligible for so. Make sure that deadline and building relations but actually. Standing to reach our understanding be sure about eight Porsche should we. It is art she is actually EO. Richard H. Really good information there Jessica and we saw how the go in nineteen pandemic affected so many aspects of our lives what about students and their daily touted impact their financial situations. Extra impact students in a situation. At all your starch so were able to find this is yours out. They each they aren't so bright. And should be important students. And White House. Oh. Million dollars is Alice goes. So it is important. It's it's. Sold. It she. Could be. See you insecure all of my spot so I was encouraged students to. Ships and Scott CH OLL. It is a race to use it is very friendly bury its use. And justice the statistics. Surrounding student loan debt are staggering women hold roughly two thirds of all student loan debt in the US. And black women carry about 20% more student loan debt. Then white women according to the American Association of University Women why do women and specifically black woman carry this much more debt. Well we shall be. Educated. We. Are waiting the last. Student debt as. Art it mayor. Sent. A million people. Because rap. Which is so she is to be important or are. Insured are each. I litters early so that. Are making bets decisions aren't. Sure your college education. Absolutely and just got out what are the most important things you think each student should know going ahead. To the future about financial aid especially coming out of the culvert nineteen pandemic if you as you've been talking about. One of the biggest student should know that. Sold. Out here. Are. Or. Not we the last minute. Students and the war I the decision. Last name because they did not. Oh they're private lenders or that don't have interest rates the federal government so it's important it. It's are making better is your relationships. Aren't. The teen Ager and see what. Are your immunity you're art search. Are Asian. Our ships. It is important. Opportunity you want it real idea. A. You've got to find the opportunities Jessica brown president of the college girl foundation and author of the book how to pay for college when your broke. Thank you so much for all of this good information today Jessica. And that doesn't it sort of breakdown today thanks much for joining us I'm mentioning Norman's and. I'm Terry Moran we'll keep you updated on all the latest news context and analysis right here on ABC news live and have a great day. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.