Yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed. And I think you're Billiton for Jerry Moran today attention all you parents you could see a boosting your bank accounts. As mill expanded child tax credit to roll out today fifteen billion dollars in payments and we'll go out to American families mostly. Via direct deposit the monthly payments will be 250 dollars per child 300 for kids under six Greta breakdown who qualifies and what to expect. Meanwhile the White House is pushing back against what it calls the pandemic of unvaccinated. Today the surgeon general spoke to reporters at the White House warning about the quote urgent threat of how this information. As Colvin vaccination rates doll. Free to talk to the surgeon general lives in just a moment. And Twitter is. Fifteen years old today can you believe it coming up we're going to take a closer look at how the social media platform change the political landscape forever. But first starting today millions of parents across the country will start getting monthly payments from the federal government. As part of the one point nine trillion dollar American rescue plan today president Biden at an event at the white house with some of those parents touted the roll out. Of the expanded child tax credit take a listen. I believe this is actually historic day. Story days senses we continue to build an economy that respects. It recognizes. The dignity. Working class families who middle class works its historic. It's our effort to make another giant step toward ending. Child poverty America. I think this will be one of the things the vice president and I will be most proud of when our terms Europe. So here's what's changing the child tax credit is going up from 2000 to 3000 dollars for children. Over the age of six and 3600 for kids under six. It also applies to those who don't pay taxes making less than the 24800. Dollars standard deduction. Last a big one it's going to be given and monthly payments are starting today 300 dollars or 250 dollars per child depending on the child's age. Cancels talk more about it and the politics all around this ABC's Karen Travis joining us now so Karen Biden says this tax credit could cut child poverty. In half to give us the reality check here. Yet here the administration says that this year alone five million children could be lifted out of poverty. Because of this expanded child tax credit as you mentioned. Did not make enough being content to file tax is. You were not eligible to get the full tax credit under the old rules so the administration says. By doing it this way they're now families with more than 26 million children in this country. Who are now eligible to get that expanded tax credit so it's not just that more people now will be able to take advantage of this get the money that they are owed. Does it can get more money to those payments start today and we'll continue through the end of this year the last one will be in December. Ari so while this expansion this expansion rather is part of cove and relief Democrats are pushing to make this permanent. As part of their newly reached 3.5 trillion dollar budget deal so what more can you tell us about that. The president had said that he would like to see these child tax credits extended permanently but for now gonna trying get them to go through 20/20 five. That's what it's laid out now in that 3.5 trillion dollar budget agreement the Democrats are moving forward on so little bit of a baby sat there trying get him for a couple of years did right now their only for one year. And Ian castration says that this is really the best way to do this you know this money that people would get. You know lump sum it when they file their taxes now though you start getting these monthly payments. And they say this is gonna help people pay for regular at every day expenses things like child care. Bills can you know that he duke did a pretty expensive in those things just pop up sometimes with a big surprise is it is putting more money directly in people's pockets every month. Well especially you have twins like we do expect a shoot at it doubles every finger right at that actually are I thought let's talk about Dem senator Chuck Schumer he says he plans to hold a key test vote for the bipartisan infrastructure plan next Wednesday what should we expect there yet this is a really big tasks and yet not like. A little deadline to get lawmakers moving if they've been dragging their heels a little bit this bipartisan infrastructure agreement that the president's not at the White House and announced a couple weeks ago it's not a trillion dollars. There's no text of legislation and so we he and other lawmakers the ones who are part of the negotiating team. Cancer are going through the campus Friday to see what a final price tag is now that also means people can't start picking it apart. So that move forward and try and put forward a test vote next Wednesday you little bit even nudged to get this process moving. The cure there's still a lot of steps that have to go though until the finish line for this the White House have been saying for months though they'd like to see action. Before the end of the summer they're gonna get that first big step next week. Friday and just so within the last hour at a two year to your left there we saw president Biden. Greeting a German chancellor on the low Merkel as she arrived today at the White House what's on the agenda with those two. This is a farewell tour for the German chancellor she will be leaving office it before the end of this year decision making one last trip to Washington we heard from the president before they sat down in the Oval Office talking about the strong relationship between the US and Germany. In between him and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Davies known of course for very long time. On the agenda today it'll be talking about that pipeline it's going from Russia to Germany. And they're crossing any talking about China and Afghanistan so lot of warm early since will be emphasizing the positive things but there are some big issues that there is disagreements right now. Between the US and Germany. All right Karen Travers at the White House for us Karen thanks and president Biden is set to give a joint press conference. With chancellor. Merkel later this afternoon we will bring that to you live as soon as it happens Diane. And it's Caron said these monthly payments are going to impact millions of parents around the country so now if you are one of them if you need to sign up to walk us through some of the details. Cut average day is with the white house council of economic advisors. Heather president Biden has said that this expanded child tax credit could cut child poverty. In half can you explain how it will do that. We'll still for the first time ever. This is expansion of the child tax credit is gonna go to it feelings of children across the income distribution. So we passed this tax credit for a long time that for families of the very bottom and they ended the income distribution it wasn't fully refundable. Meaning that if you didn't a lot in taxes if you didn't owe taxes he didn't get the full amount of the credit. And now that we've expanded it made it fully refundable. That is why it's going to. Economists estimate cut child poverty in half. Because this is gonna go to families who need the money the most all across these United States and of course the exciting thing is as of today. That money will be delivered to families on a monthly basis throughout the end of the year. And have a producer normally file their tax return they'll get paid in the same way they normally get their tax refund but. One of those families that make well enough income that they don't normally file a tax return how are you gonna reach them. Well there's a lot of ways they were focused on reaching them so first stop. Many of those damn lanes. Reached out to the IRS so that they can get the direct payments that went out as a part of the pandemic benefits over the past years so. And so if you did dad and family is the hatteras censor information. The IRS has also put together a portal. Child tax credit diet does. Did anybody can go into the sign amount to make sure the IRS has their direct deposit information knows how many kids they have. They're address all the things seat so families can go there and make sure that the iris knows that they are eligible for this really important credit. And we discuss the new jobless not a numbers in this morning new applications for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low last week the president himself keeps telling us the economy is rebounding. So why are these checks for families necessary now. Well as ice said this is a long standing program might families have received this tax credit for awhile. But this is an important expansion. And making sure that the low income families are eligible for it. Because this is an important policy to help families with children help them make ends meet and we know from a lot of empirical research and evidence that. Pulling those children out of poverty really helping feelings. With those expenses of having children can make a significant difference in a child's life. So especially after the really rough fear that folks had because of the pandemic this is a core part of the American rescue plan that was signed into law back in March. And a really important part of the rescue efforts but is also part of what we believe families need as an on an ongoing basis. It's fun enough push to make this expansion permanent as part of the latest budget deal what's the rationale there and where's the money coming from. Well so the president included this expansion of the child tax credit is a part of his American families plan. And congress right now is did beating. How want to extended. As we speak and he is make clear that he believes that we need to make sure that this credit is fully refundable. And is expanded for families. On an ongoing basis this important economic policy in a really important policy for America's family. Also ask you about inflation because the Consumer Price Index showed a higher increase in prices than expected in June we're seeing the biggest Daniel spike in thirteen years. So what do you say to Americans who are concerned with all this government spending that's already happening and the additional spending being considered. Given we're already seeing inflation are easing employers struggling to fill job posts. Well it's so I would say a couple things first this is an important support to America's families with children. And this is gonna help those families make ends meet the port child care new school supplies as children go back to school. In the fall after you know remote learning during the Kobe that times so that is really important. But on the inflation front we know they it's there has been price increases. We also know that these are in large part due to us coming out of this historic pandemic. That most of these that did significant boost in prices is due to supply chain hit clubs and pandemic related services that people are demanding in greater numbers things like airfare and hotels. And because people are getting back to normal. And so we believe that this will be transitory that it's not gonna last. As the economy comes back to normal and we were cover from the pandemic. So we think though that we what is really important here. Is that we recognize that the president has focused. I'm building an economy from middle out and making sure that he is prioritizing the most important economic outcome which is growing deepening strengthening America's middle class. And this expansion of the child tax credit is a core part of that economic agenda. I have ever stay with the white house council of economic advisors Heather Reeves reaching your time today thank you see. Thank you. And to find out how much you qualify for a check out the child tax credit calculator on abcnews.com. Just fill your filing status. You're number of dependent and you're in common it we'll show you what to expect. And a new book is shedding light on concerns within the trumpet administration that the then president would try to use the military to stay in power. Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general mark Millie says he feared former president trump. Would stage a cool after his election loss now trump is pushing back saying his statement that he never threatened to both spoke about to anyone. A cook our government the former president adds that if he was going to do a crew one of the last people he would want to deal with is general mark Millie. Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the latest on that Martha good afternoon. Diane the chairman of the joint chiefs was deeply concerned after the election that Donald Trump would try to use the military to remain an office. The Washington Post says general mark Millie in the upcoming book about trump RA alone can fix it. Made numerous references to the onset of not cede power in Germany saying he had a stomach churning feeling about a possible Reich's that moment. When Hitler used an attack on the German parliament to establish a Nazi dictatorship. Millie who RD publicly apologized at that point. For walking with the president through Lafayette square after black clouds matters protesters were forcibly removed from the area. Is quoting ten quoted telling aides he feared the equivalent of brown shirts in the streets. After a briefing about a pro trump rally protesting the election. The book describes how Millie started informal meetings with other military leaders about how they would refuse to follow any orders. The trump issued they saw as a legal. He also assured Nancy Pelosi the trump would not be able to use the nuclear codes to start an illegal war. Diane. All right Martha Raddatz in Washington thank you. And a surgeon general is warning Americans about the urgent threat of health misinformation amid stalling vaccination rates. According tree advisory misinformation has prolonged the pandemic and put lives at risk by selling mistrust and causing people to reject public health measures. Now the surgeon general says nearly every death we are currently seeing from covad nineteen. Could have been prevented. Every week I talked to doctors and nurses across our country or burning out AZ care for more and more patients with Cody nineteen and never got vaccinated. All too often because they were misled and misinformation. We must confront misinformation as a nation. Every one of us has the power and a responsibility. To make a difference in this fight lives are depending. Insurgent Jenna surgeon general that it Murtha joins us now live now for more on this documented thanks for being here. Using misinformation is now costing lives in that we all have the power and responsibility to fight it so he's explaining. Where this misinformation is coming from and how those of us who aren't doctors can recognize it. Well it's a really important question misinformation has been around for a long time. But what is new is that health misinformation is now spreading at a speed and scale that we haven't seen before. Think party aided and abetted by technology platforms. When it comes at Kobe nineteen in particular. We are seeing misinformation about masks nmap vaccines that are leading people to make decisions that are harming him there Hal. Now you have to be a doctor or nurse to be able to address misinformation. We have the power to what we choose to share. To control some of this prejudice misinformation because a lot of the misinformation being spread. He's been down so inadvertently by people who think they're sharing helpful information so bottom line if you're an individual out there before you share a poster an article. Ask if it's coming from a scientific source is a credible and if you're not sure don't share. Doctor birthday the administration's plan to boost vaccination rates by sending people door to door. Has been at miss characterized by some Republican elected officials at this scheme basically to force vaccinations. On the public so what is the purpose of this door to door campaign and what's your message to those who have been criticizing it. For the local door to door campaign is about neighbors and community members looking out for each other what it was happening communities all across America. These people are recognizing that the vaccination is a way to protect themselves their families and their communities and their volunteering. Hi to knock on doors to call neighbors to check on people and make sure that they've got the information they need about the vaccine to make a decision for themselves. That is people cannot preach at us so we should be doing in America during this time to time in this pandemic. And I think the more that happens the more people are reaching out motivated by desire to keep their community safe I think the better off we'll be. Another customer they some have also criticized the administration's vaccination push saying that getting vaccine should be a personal choice what's your response to that. But the vaccine is a personal choice and people are making that choice every day in fact hundreds of thousands of people every day. Are choosing to get back stated we have the highest. Taxing confidence levels that we've had at any point during this covic nineteen pandemic that's all good news. But we won't be satisfied and we shouldn't be satisfied as a country until everyone is protected that doesn't mean and when needs to be forced to get the vaccine but it does mean. That everyone has the right to get accurate information about the vaccine so they can make decisions. For themselves here's a challenge it misinformation. Health misinformation takes away our power. To make the right decisions for ourselves and our families that's why issued the surgeon general's advisory because cut combating misinformation. Cassidy a priority and he needs to be an all of society approach. And doctor rumor the you've talked about these social media platforms just amplifying the misinformation regarding Kobe's nineteen and vaccines. What exactly have you witnessed what events are examples of misinformation that have really concerned do you it more mart recently. Paul we've seen during this cup in nineteen pandemic on social media news that people who willfully spreading misinformation. Often are enabled and allowed to do so for far too long. We've seen the algorithms on social media platforms. DURECT con tent that is inaccurate more and more to people went six and soon back I think initially. And we've also seen that there's a lack of transparency. That there's a tremendous amount of misinformation being transacted on the sides of that data and information is not shared publicly so as a general public we don't know exactly how bad the problem as. All of this is highly problematic and it's why today in this advisory I called out. Tech companies in particular. For the responsibility they have to take action to be accountable and transparent and helps stop the flow of misinformation on their side. And a recent ABC news in Washington Post poll found that 73%. Of people are hesitant about getting vaccinated say they think officials are exaggerating. The risk of the delta Berrian and 79%. Think they have little or no risk. I'm getting sick from cold would nineteen so what do you make of that and how do you regain the trust of this segment of the population. Well I worry when I see statistics like that and I worry when I hear people who say that that covic nineteen. Crisis is not real or that the virus is just like the flu. It's not we know from science and from experience that this virus is far more dangerous than the flu. I have lost ten family members to cope in nineteen many others have lost many of their loved ones this is real. But the good news is we have a way to protect people and that's getting vaccinated the way to get through to people though ultimately. These are trusted sources we want to hear from our doctors and nurses many people want it got to their family and friends before they make a decision that a vaccine. So my approach is surgeon general has to meet people where they are to listen I understand their concerns. That's a support local doctors and nurses and their communities. To make sure they have the tools to reach out to the men women and young people and their communities where at risk. Had to make sure they have information they need to get vaccinated. And Doctor Murray be just mentioned that you lost ten family members to Kobe and so first of on very sorry for your loss. And I guess I really want to know how difficult it is for you knowing that these deaths were seeing today. Are preventable. If they've been what does it mean what is the message you are trying to it. In one or two lines you have the floor here as you've lost family members and this can be prevented what do you say at this moment from the heart. But when I would just sit anyone out there who's listening who's wondering whether it's so important get vaccinated. I would just say that every death that happens right now because it covic nineteen. It's a tragedy in part because it's preventable. I've seen how painful for me to lose family members and covic nineteen and I don't want any other family to have to go through that to go through what my family has gone through. It's approved please take a look at the facts that the information about the vaccine the reason so many doctors are getting vaccinated themselves. And recommending if their families this is a single best way for us to protect the people we love and to end this and a. Surgeon general doctor rather vague Murphy thank you so much for your time thank you so much take care. We'll Twitter is celebrating a very special milestone today for fifteen years of flooding your time lines with social commentary. Intel under eighty characters or less. We come back we're gonna take a look at what's next for the social media giant and its role in her ever changing the political landscape. A. Well it was the summer of 2006. Nelly Furtado and Timberland had the song of the summer we should appoint a little bit of it. The original MacBook that was just released and on July 15. Twitter launched to the public creating a new platform for everyone from students to celebrity's sharing what was on their minds and as long it was. 140 characters or less flash forward fifteen years later. And the social media site along with many others have become an in arable part of pop culture. And politics Donald Trump and Joseph Biden where the top two most tweeted about individuals. In 22 when he FaceBook displayed more than 180 million warnings debunked by fact checkers between march 1. And Election Day and then more than a million people registered. Devote your snapped chats from Lawrence has immediate impact on politics the spring and hostess that Chad good luck America and Vanity Fair injury. Writer Peter handy Peter we are back together it's fifteen years later but got a different network can't so to see you. You sue Fareed you share things who it's so great to have you and you know you were on the forefront of this when Twitter started and I remember it well because you helped me get through a lot of my C a whose social media platforms. Let's talk about this and how it's changed the way that people consume information. And their political. Involvement tremendously. I mean it really has and unguarded and excitement because sometimes it feels lake. We all signed up for Twitter 1015 years ago and never looked back and that's had profound consequences for. Journal as a home for politics some good some bad song I mean. Here is speaking at CNN we're both worked I worked on segment. Not at CNN that talked about the intersection of politics and social media back in 200567. Now remember going to a senior producer. On a show that I will not name and exchanged a segment on it. How the democratic presidential candidates back in the primaries in 2007 raising Twitter. And this person looked up at me and said never say the word Twitter around me ever again. That's forward you know copy and later CNN has a show that's based on Twitter every journalists is using Twitter you know by the year 2009. They match every journalist's. Pundit senator activists think tanker was on Twitter. And in the sense of politics and then Washington then journalism. You know that became the gathering place for you'd elites in this country you know that's where people came to talk to each other. I think that's had a kind of negative effects. In part because it narrow the focus of what the conversations where. And two because you know it incentive eyes and optimize. Outrage and getting attention and that meant that some journalists were saying things that price and have on the Internet politicians found that. They didn't have to worry about climbing the ranks on Capitol Hill when they can just be very loud on the Internet. Raise a lot of money and gather support that way and you know fast forward to the child era all of those things of played out according to the classroom. Now my gosh it I know you you saw into the future you knew what you're talking about I think that producer by the way is out of a job which is why you are where you are today except a here we are and by the way and your Harvard educated and just pointing out our if it's 4020 elections saw record voter turnout from both in person and mail in voters you've talked about that and also more than a million people registered to vote through snapped jet which of course you have talked about and written about so. What winds what was it about social media. That got people to the polls it's. I mean first books where people go for information I don't think people like to emitted by people are reading. Newspapers anymore or they're not sitting down to watch the 630 news. People of all ages. Are on FaceBook and sir Graham Twitter snaps. Tick tock and that's where they're getting that information the political campaigns the presidential campaigns they understand this they target people. Four get out the vote. Efforts and notes accept what we understood is that. You know most of our audience. Sent wee -- 90% of all thirteen to 24 year olds in the United States. We had a really big opportunity to. Reach out to them tellem that you know politics is about more than posting yeah actually to go do stuff. Bob I think too many people on the Internet think that you know posting a tape or getting a fight with someone. Or you know signaling there. Opinion are virtue whatever is politics and it's not politics is organizing its activism it's getting together in communities. And effecting change and our case you know we wanted to state by state tell people that register to vote is actually it's pretty complicated. It's not the easiest thing the world it's here's how you do it any bill. Inside snapshot and a tire tool kit to. Register a vote at a ballot mailed to you to tell your friends how to vote. Com and it was it was like posit because smaller meals and Jesse are spending their time on their phones and we figured the best way to reach them out was there's that generous spending a lot of time social media is. Incredibly powerful in politics. Even Joseph Biden and his. You know a septa generic and his campaign I think ably backed a U news. Social media and surrogates on social media to get their people out to vote low information voters who aren't. Considering the news every day but they are spending time on social media platforms talking to their friends and I realize that your friends. Are the most powerful social influence that you can have on social media as a direct pet planet that. Merry go when streaming channels like ABC. News ABC news live which you are on today the show is it good luck America is on snapped out watch Peter hammy. And gut check is all right tells the next thing we should be paying attention to what we should be doing Peterson we can stay on top of it all right. Hello I love gadgets can pay things feeder. And a fun fact back when Twitter first started our own Terry Moran and with whom I'm filling in for was one of the recommended journalists to follow. And now he has almost one million followers. Terry even live tweeted from Air Force One back in 2009. When he interviewed President Obama. And from Air Force One breakfast menu and to the music on the president's plane and Diane that changed everything. Carries two week change the world. Exactly. I'm giving him I'm getting in full credit for that you know it it's funny everything they mean I can't believe that our producers found my first week I didn't even remember my first week. And it was just talking about show that I was anchoring on CNN called newsroom and we are rolling out Twitter. At a blog and that here we are now and I have to admit it took me awhile to really get active Diane. Still have that cannot you know push myself. I haven't she's sharing your daughter and her baby could be. And that it does it for us here on the breakdown cheeseburgers to all of you thanks for joining us I'm Diane Messina. And I'm here at villains we'll see you back here cheeseburgers and all 3 PM eastern tomorrow have a great day.

