It. Everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. Then I'm Jerry Laurie and the White House is Coleman nineteen response team is announcing a major change things go that nineteen guidelines. Saying anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distance. Once you're totally committed and it's really being black does yeah. Check your masks we'll break down what that means for the fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile president Biden is urging Americans not to panic at several states across the country report gas shortages. I know sea lions and upon certain gas station and no gas can be extremely stressed and this is a temporary situation. Do not get more gas than you need the next few minutes and. Critical fuel pipeline is now back in operation after being shut down by a cyber attack but officials say it will take days. For fuel supplies to return to normal we have the latest on the rest refuel and what we're learning about who's behind the attack. And congresswoman Liz Cheney is firing back after house Republicans voted to strip her party leadership role she says she's absolutely running for reelection that she may have her sights set. I'm an even higher office we're gonna break down the fallout from yesterday's vote in Washington. And is acting in the CDC issued new recommendations that will have major implications for schools and businesses according to the CDC fully backs dated Americans can now safely ditched their masks. Even indoors and in large crowds. And this is a change from guidance the CDC issued just sixteen days ago that the tide Eller and is here to break it all down for us doctor Alan arson exceptions to this. But you're traveling on buses or planes if you're in a hospital setting so where do fully vaccinated people still need to Wear a mask. So this is such good news Diana figures following the science we know these vaccines are working to reduce infections reduce transmission weather outdoors or indoors so the exceptions just our health care settings they still if you work in a hospital like I am more curator doctor's office or nursing homes are still have to Wear a mask when you're indoors. Others settings congregate settings like prisons. And then of course public transportation hubs. Airports buses trains etc. and homeless shelters these are some of the areas we still have to Wear masks but for the most part. We get to take our map. Sauce that's great news no question about especially as it. Spring time is blooming all over the country doctor Allan just over a couple of weeks ago the CDC was advising vaccinated people could only take our masks off. Outdoors stay inside outside on off it's confusing for people lose their new data. Guiding this change or his initial reaction to criticism that they were being too restrictive. During her I don't think it's a reaction to them being too restrictive. I think it is more that they are trying to incentivize. Those that are unvaccinated in the United States to get the vaccine is more that carrot in the hopes that. You know people feel like if they get vaccinated dangle be able to get something is certainly taking their masks off. It isn't isn't big incentive I think that's more of it I mean we need to know you know we're getting more data. Deal with each passing day about the one is that you're less likely to get infected in the first place. But the second is even if you're infected we know the amount of virus tends to be lower and we already know who households studies that you're less likely to transmit within the household so it's all good news. Half the country currently has masked mandates in place so what is this guy didn't guidance mean. In those states. I do think in the dead bird you know we're going to be able to go on the right direction and it's reasonable to. Do away with these mask mandates and leaders still are going to be places indoors when we should be wearing a mask even if you're vaccinated but for most. Places where we are vaccinated people will be able to take off their masks and remember. The cases are falling. Wheat for the first time we're seeing dealing cases below 40000. A day. And also deaths are and it really an all time low at 600 we still have a ways to go you've heard me say before I really want us to get below 101000 cases that day and dropping. Then I'll be taking desire to leave by we're doing really well right now there's no question about that. So businesses handle this when there's no way to tell just by looking at someone whether or not. They've been vaccinated so is due just and assume everyone on the honor code and then let everybody in and out of mass. Isn't going to be Susan food for thought going forward a lot of people are thinking about how they're gonna conductor businesses are the it'll look for that vaccine passport. You know or they you know use the honor code and and I am feeling in the beginning there's going to be a did have hathead originating there. I'm but I think the important thing we do know is dead more than 50% of adults. Have received at least one shot in more than a third of the country is fully vaccinated were on the right track. But under and it's still an open question whether a vaccinated person can be a carrier of them are forced a siren science on that in. It if an adult spends time indoors without a mask in his exposed could they perhaps bring that home transport transmitted to say unvaccinated children. Yes so I'm again what most of the studies have shown is that once you're vaccinated. You are. Markedly. Less likely to get infected in the first place right we've seen some of those studies haven't you. 90%. Or higher less likely to get infected what I mean but it. Is just carrying the virus forgetting about symptoms if you're not carrying the virus in the back of the knows you're not transmitting it also again very importantly. The vaccine. And makes it so the young if you're infected which can. How do we know that happens you're you're less likely to have a large amounts of virus and viral load is important the greater burden of virus the more likely you are transmitted so getting vaccinated it is important on all grounds it is going to decrease transmission now remember. You absolutely can get. Infected after you were fully vaccinated and rarely you can have severe illness but. When you look at the difference between unvaccinated people getting hospitalized in dying compared to vaccinated ET's. It's a world of difference the vaccine is gap power. Our head we'd like that we're moving in the right direction doctor Allard and thank you it's a good day it is or it didn't buy your. And out of the CDC has given this official green light for kids as young as twelve to get Pfizer's Kobe vaccine many are hopeful for. In return to normal this summer the announcement could also pave the way from warm normal upcoming school year for middle and high schoolers. Here's are some of them had to say after getting their first shot. I mean you can't not Sally she's yeah I'm just I'm though her mind. Does end younger kids in new Moyer it's just really exciting that this is a step towards getting knocked normal life. I have heard part of it hesitation around cited facts beyond what's actually happening with the land CN. But I think honestly the benefits outweigh. Those titles close stops. The possible side we'll insist. Obviously an important and necessary step to return to our normal lives and doesn't own your turn to our normal lives and also saves lives won't let my mother said. The science backs up by Eaton obviously be nervous about what's happening to your child I was being released their bodies. Both sides facts out so I think things. Are getting and he. Thinking about it. Made me. It's an action level protection that's really helpful I will feel lot better going to school 'cause I just know that. There's a lot less risk that I can Blake transmits my Fam we. The position needle in Iowa are well. Greatness and include an environment and Mozilla's in a bad moment. The Syrian does under law in her sleep less and who shot. And people who own goods you're really nice. Hey goes a middle schoolers high schoolers they're getting their first back sheen's. After the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for them now earlier today president Biden. Also urged Americans not to panic estates report gas shortages after the colonial pipeline ransom where attack. The president says he does not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack and that his administration. Is safeguarding our nation's critical infrastructure the fuel pipeline is back in operation but officials say it'll take days for fuel supplies to return to normal. In North Carolina 70% of gas stations are without fuel and Virginia South Carolina and Georgia aren't far behind. ABC news transportation correspondent GO but he says is in Atlanta where he's been tracking it all forest geo at midnight gas buddy reported that 73%. A gas stations there in his plan had no fuel now we're nearing 68%. Have no fuel so it sound like it's slowly moving in the right direction. Yet you know what Diana mean when you look at what's happening here behind us we have actually not run out of gas of this gas station here in Atlanta the one across the street actually didn't just run out what they had gas today for the first time. In some two or three days because of that was wolf from the sign there but listen. There is still a limited supply here the good news is is that we have not seen all of that panic buying that we've seen. Over the past few days where we saw just right here as we were broadcasting we saw someone bring. Just all these gas cans and they were filling up those gas cans to take them with them. We have not seen that here today we have not seen that in the area so perhaps a little bit of confidence. And now that the pipeline has restore. And GO according to guess buddy the current gas averaged. The price is three dollars. And one cent a gallon a week ago it was two dollars and 94 cents. Now president Biden said today smell like flicking a light switch know the mine is back in operation but it's never been fully shut down. In its entire history so when can we expect that supplied a return to normal. You know what I mean when we're looking at this pipeline this pipeline it goes from Texas all the way up to the northeast it takes gassed about two weeks to travel and make that journey along the pipeline and along those. Fourteen different states are so so it is quite a bit of time and we really don't know. How long it's gonna take to really fully supplied. Each and every one of those gas stations I can tell you here though a little bit of good news also this devastation and look at a price. 289 a gallon so that's good earlier on the other side hustle to 99 so it was still under that three dollars. Not the same story across the country certainly across the southeast but its a big we're going to be watching. Ngo Memorial Day weekend right around the corner how is holiday travel benefactor at all of this. 37 million people are expected to drive for this holiday Diane that is up 60%. From last year that is a whole lot of people and that is why when we talk about that two week time line from Texas all the way up to the northeast. That's why that's so important and that's what they've really had to hurry to make this happen because we're really can be pushing up. Right up against that holiday in that two weeks. A clock is ticking ABC news transportation correspondent GO Benitez thank you. So let's kick off a closer look at the actual cyber where attack on the colonial pipeline one of the war cyber security incidents in our nation's history let's bring it. ABC news contributor Elizabeth Newman thanks for joining us Elizabeth. Hey thanks for at only carry so let's begin with the president Biden's executive order on cyber security creating. A number of policies that would strengthen and he says our ability to deal with these creating a standardized playbook. For companies the government mandating the company's turn over information about potential acts and creating a rule review board and a government rating system very broad nothing. Totally specific there today he said he acknowledged. That the FBI has assessed at the Russian government was not involved in this attack but he does have strong reason to believe. That the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia so what does all this say to you about the people responsible. And the Biden administration's response. Well I think Biden is and his team is taking ever so seriously and and it's not an. And our previous four years that people let had been hired to address cyber security didn't also take it seriously they did and where many and is equal. They were sounding the alarm that we were so vulnerable and we need to be leaning and a during March. It just didn't happen attraction and that the drug administration and when I'm seeing on the right administration is the commitment to elevating this is a priority level desserts. We've seen in this ransom where attacks in the colonial pipeline just really kind of bad. A glitzy disrupting it why can't meaty can a concerned people whether they were going to be Emily asked it it clearly has cost companies money but in the grand scheme and the potential range of consequences is relatively minor arch what I heard what concerns as ever security experts is that. That the if we don't use this ad is finally be added alarm an already has been ringing church twenty years. To actually change their behaviors and actually pitched. In bask in cyber security the next hydrant attack whether it's our criminal or a nation state which can be much for devastating its going to be much more catastrophic. In terms and destruction to life perhaps. Also a public safety risk for national security risks a weenie tune heed the warning we need you and best. Dollars as well as time and energy into getting this race. And the president's executive order on cyber security was put in place to prevent future attacks so what does this attack say. About our infrastructure right now. We are very vulnerable experts have been warning artists are going on three decades. An 88 originally was no Christmas morning of physical aspect. I don't post on eleven for acting critical infrastructure and a potential terrorist attacks. And we might remember some of those. Early days. Encouraging investment and an hardening your Turkey and heartening. And you are your perimeter security. Well in many ways cyber. And it is it there's a parallel there right he had been urging amid extraordinary vigilance in the user for cyber hygiene. Made sure the ET people bad guys out rate at finger perimeter security. And it but it did the problem is that unlike an actionable world ring you can tell somebody chief security officer. Here's your graduate and go build a fence around our facility and that this cyber realm that defense is it house to have some know me or traffic you know in an hour and it's very dependent on the use your individual Litsch is opening that email to determine whether -- high they're going to make the right decision include only patients in once you click on an Alley he might be the opening pandora's box. And that letting and that ransom where are reading the wedding and and other malware that count that didn't and it basically and pressing you search your network and I'm cut a lot of damage to. It is isn't much harder problem she is all it is burdened by a legacy systems haven't been updated. And when it comes to infrastructure we have that problem a most of it when leading of infrastructure in. It's kind of shared burden shared cost I society and you might have a private sector company running catch but there is always this desire writing user error by the consumer to keep costs low we wanted to pay a lot of money for our roads or bridges march electricity or water sending these companies for state and local governments are operating them on fear and hearing and budgets. And they tend to add. Prioritize other things over security Roche bid there's gonna have made its collective conversation as a society. Are we going to he's right seriously and if so we have to and ask. In strengthening security posture and we have and that's and resilience in our system it's the resiliency that he Satan aren't. And one of these things that the easy these attacks reveal is that we are in some ways behind. The criminals and other stand state actors that have also attacked us ABC news contributor Elizabeth Newman thanks very much on this important story. Thanks for having me. What Republican congressman Tony Gonzales tweeted. This photo from the young girls found abandoned that capped a border. When we come back congressman Gonzales gonna join us live with what he says needs to be done about the crisis of the border and where. Our two warring political parties might be able to come together. Welcome back. Congresswoman Liz Cheney is not backing down after being voted out of house Republican leadership for criticizing members of her own party from pushing former president trumps false claims about the 20/20 election. Jay says she will run for reelection she's not ruling out a run for the White House in the future. After the vote to oust her House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did he doesn't think anybody's questioning the legitimacy of presidential election and that that's all over with but now author and prominent Republicans. They're calling McCarthy out there reminding him that not only that he questioning the elections results. Lots of Republicans are they see still they still hope to see the election overturned so I want to bring in Republican congressman Tony Gonzales a Texas. For more content thanks for being with his I want talk about immigration the crisis at the border but this is a threshold question in our country. Do we share the same set of facts. About our democracy so where do you stand on this do you accept that Joseph Biden legitimately won the election. Out. Ours are right and as our president and I wouldn't you know I hope that our president. LO peace and Christ this is happening on the southern border and works together you know yesterday we took a vote and you know I'm in support of club police department to be our next conference here Republicans need to be united but evolved beyond that America needs to be united we is needed and are now more never eat does the cyber attacks that are needed to crisis on the southern border we're still fighting a global pandemic Nelson time for a partisan politics we got to get back together and solving American problems. United. A man so that we have to be united they'll on the basis the reality of our democracy can we not be reunited on the fact that. All fifty of the sovereign state certified Biden selection sixty courts of law state and local Republican democratic judges affirmed that against charges of fraud Trump's own Justice Department Department of Homeland Security. Said there was no fraud he is legitimate can use that where he's the legitimate. Constitutionally elected president of the United States. But 1262016. Presidents from got elected in people's that's not my president he was the legitimate our president I was wrong that we are turning to arms to amass or about twenty torn. A majority does not present I didn't gets elected you got people listen summit president as he is illegitimate presidency we have to work together to solve our nation's problems. All right thank you very much for that to let's move on. Two the issue on the border so. When we're looking down you don't tweeted that that dead very dramatic photo of on the young people the younger child at the border. And you wrote an op Ed in the El Paso Times after the January 6. Insurrection. You call the one of the dark is different sides want to move on to that to the border issue right now and I'm looking at your tweet right now. And I just wonder. You've been critical of the Biden's role in handling this crisis and tweeted this photo. So what are some of the ways you think coming together as you said Republicans and Democrats. Can handle and get after this crisis. Yeah how little on the ground Mike districts ovary 120 miles of Texas and Mexico Warner that's 40%. Of our southern border my Rangers might farmers my many years everyday citizens. Are also mean the same age it is as bad as it's ever been and they feel alone they feel as if nobody is paying attention to these issues are errors though the president to work with others and let's solve this problem. You know it and in this specific situation we had five. PDs essentially. Now at 88 farmers. Area our mother's day of all times. Sadly this is occurring over and over again and once again my farmers and ranchers are done pointing fingers they need hell they want solutions. You know I've got a yellow bipartisan. Follow that he admired her bipartisan solutions mortar solutions act. That both myself and congressman Quasar who's a Democrat or the other and us senator John Cornyn a Republican in the senate. And senator cinema a Democrat in the senate that have come together to you love just just trust our resolve this issue we got to come together. And how do you read president Biden on on this issue I he's coming obviously for a lot of criticism. From Republicans. Who note that that that his rhetoric may have been fact encouraged people to come. I think is he onboard with the kinds of deals that you're talking about. You know that there's one word and it's disappointing again I'm disappointed that the president has indeed in this essentially ended the people that are living in every day deserve. Outside of politics let's just call of the solution. To how to how we help get things back territory regular to regular low water you know when I visited this ranch follow as much as I was making my way to call elements San Antonio it's about a two hour drive. There were too high speed chase is on my way home. I recommend genetic code that has become the norm those that live on the border they need help now I'll go back to this built this still does a couple things one it takes Border Patrol agents processing business puts them back into the field that's needed. Human that adds a 150. Immigration judges to the equation to process these cases and the third thing exists right now unaccompanied minors once they get process. Group HHS system. We can't have that this bill. Other tracks these children what I what I don't want to see is a generation. Of children that are forgotten. And you know cockpit I know you're you're a veteran and is there is hope that because of the shared experiences of veterans may be some of that. Bitter partisanship can can decline announcing a bid to go back to it to them the subject of politics as a whole you wrote an op Ed. In the El Paso Times after the January 6 insurrection called it. One of the darkest lowest days in history said it reminded you more of what you witnessed on combat missions and in Iraq Afghanistan or Iraq than anything you've ever seen. In our own country so now we're hearing. You have many Republican colleagues who seem to try to rewrite history when it comes to days like that it lit listen. There was no insurrection and to Colin an insurrection in my opinion visible baseline. McKinney did you those who entered the capitol and what are Statuary Hall. People in an orderly fashion staying between the engine and road picking videos and pictures. You know I didn't know that he was a video from January to six. Good actually think it was a normal tourists visit but the truth is being censored and covered up. As a result the DOJ is harassing. Her lasting peaceful patriots across the country I don't know who didn't hope to say that they can't work truck whole orders. Hey you don't congress made it to get to the deals and the compromises that you're talking to we do have to share basic truth in your opinion piece. That he called the mob that attacked the capital quote domestic terrorists. So do you stand by that what's your message to those or seeking to downplay the fact that fifty police officers were hospitalized we saw what happened. And and how do you respond to that element in the Republican Party that is now trying to rewrite the history there. Yeah my response is all we can never forget what happened on January 6 I also say that was a dark moment in our nation's history and I had just seen Brett people Lawrence sacks. Meanwhile back at the ranch. You know our our southern border is on where guests cyber attacks that are occurring where we're fighting a global pandemic so yes we we have to teach any serious we have to study is here we have demonstrated never happens again at the same time and constantly. Live in the past is going to doom our future. So the good common sense congressman Tony Gonzales thanks for your leadership and thanks for joining us that you have a great day. And that does it for us here on a breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diana stayed out and I'm Terry Moran we'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow and had a great. Yeah. Yeah.

