Then yeah. A. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out and that I'm cured Phillips in for Terry Moran vice president Pamela Harris. Like come vented a separate jets and civil rights leaders as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accuses them. A snapping cell fees and basking in the limelight. They are the democratic lawmakers who fled Texas in a last ditch effort to block the path. Passage of a sweeping overhaul to their election laws. And their meeting with key senators today demanding they take action all of this while president Biden blasts selection bills being considered across the country. As the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history. We'll break down what's next in the battle over voting rights senate Democrats are moving to and the federal prohibition on campus. Mechanic his administration an opportunity act would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge federal nonviolent marijuana crimes. We'll break down what it means for people serving jail time for pot. And for the communities negative though it negatively impacted by the war on drugs and and miss Nevada USA set to make history at the miss USA pageant this vault. Yelling at Henry guests will be the first openly transgender contested in the pageant history and we'll talk with their lives straight ahead and. But we begin with president Biden's big push for his so called human infrastructure plan. He was on the hill today meeting with key senators trying to gain support for the democrats' massive 3.5 trillion dollar budget proposal. But he also wants to keep the bipartisan infrastructure deal in tact. Democrats are hoping to use vice president Kumble Harris as a tiebreaker to pass this budget spending agreement. But it won't be easy fate the blue bay has the details. The Senate Budget Committee announcing late Tuesday they've reached an agreement on a map of the 3.5 trillion dollar plan. To among other things address climate change expand Medicare and help struggling families for the next decade. Every major program that president Biden has asked for is funded in a robust way. The Democrats acknowledging durst still a long road ahead. The plan is to pass the multi trillion dollar spending agreement in the senate youth budgetary tool called reconciliation that requires only fifty votes it is transformational. And frankly is exciting but it's unclear whether the plan has the full backing of moderate and progressive Democrats. The 3.5 trillion dollar agreement is far less than the six trillion dollar proposal senator Bernie Sanders had put on the table. They're all fifty Democrats. In the caucus. Bars the Specter of fifty different points of view the Democrats say the spending agreement is fully paid for it though no details have been made available. President Biden pushing for taxing wealthy Americans. Making more than 400000. Dollars a year into corporations to find his spending primary senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell promising a showdown. Liberal policies are overspending. Over bar wrong. And hurting our economy. The reconciliation plan would accompany the much leaner bipartisan bill which includes traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges. Democrats are trying to pass both through congress as twin bill. A delicate balance that could risk losing vital GOP support that bipartisan bill could be introduced this Friday me. Channel yeah. I'm president Biden is also trying to get some buy in from local officials he's meeting today. With the bipartisan group of governors and mayors to tiny detail the importance of his plan. Diane clear I think the blue bay and Washington for us thank you face looks pretty ABC news deputy political director Avery harper for more on this. And other Washington news of the day because there is a lot going on in Washington today Avery thanks for being here. This budge it mean for Biden's agenda and can they pass it without any Republican support. All this spending plan it would be passing by half budget reconciliation which means that Democrats can essentially go it alone without Republican support. All they need to do is make sure that they have high. All the Democrats on board now. It remains to be scene of some of the more moderate Democrats folks like Joseph Manchin will be on board with this. But it or to pass it means that there's lots of money that gets to go to what could the president has called human infrastructure a lot of Latin. Progressive legislative priorities. Finding initiatives like climate change pre K investing in education I family leave it all sorts of things would be included in this plan. And senate Democrats are also proposing this and to federal prohibition of marijuana but in the measure passes. Where one would still be illegal on the state level in over half the country so what realistic impact. Could this happen is there enough political will to make it happen. We'll listen and it's really about restorative justice. If the tax revenue that would be garnered from. By the sale of marijuana should this be passed would be reinvested in communities that were deeply impacted barred the war on drugs. And so that is an impact that'll have ends it also it's fun dizzy V nonviolent offense four. It leaks I'm busy not violent of vendors their crimes and so it also allows them to petition the court. Four re sentencing. Now the bill also expunge some federal nonviolent marijuana crimes it's reinvesting federal tax revenue into minority communities affected by the war on drugs. What does this mean for people serving time for those crimes right now would they be released no matter aware of that time is being served. Right well that is definitely something that they're going to have to petition workforce like I said before. If they are in jail or in federal prison right now for. I'm not a violent. I marijuana offenses will be able to petition support for re sentencing and indeed the. A new suit get those folks out of prison. They were yesterday president Biden addressed the nation to condemn Republican election bill sweeping the country. Saying they are all fueled by false claims of the 20/20 election was stolen despite no evidence to support that listen. Significant test. Of our democracy since the civil war. They want to make it so hard and convenient. The day I hope people. Don't vote at all that 20/20 election was the most scrutinized election ever in American history. The big lie is just that paid big deal NY. New. Katic lawmakers that left Texas in an effort to block an election bill there are meeting with key senators like Joseph mansion hoping to persuade him to end the filibuster. So they can get federal voting rights legislation passed without any Republican support at mint just so far has been. Adamantly opposed to that president Biden didn't even mention it in his speech so is it realistic path for these federal bills right now. Well I do want to go back to two Biden's speech yesterday we saw him call. The lies about the election and the trend for. Restrictive voting legislation equals long call it unpatriotic. Un American. Autocratic. And so. Even though he didn't mention of filibustered Biden doesn't have a say in whether the filibuster gets eliminated now he is a along top senator and in someone who has been wary of eliminating debt parliamentary procedure. But the fact is he doesn't really get a say in that it really requires all Democrats to be in lock step on it and he mentioned that senator Joseph mention companies also senator Christensen on my who has been. Polls vehemently opposed to. Eliminating the filibuster so. For right now that federal election reform. Those legislation bills bills that we see that have been stalled in the senate there's really. Really uphill battle for them to be passed because they need support of Republicans and it's been blocked. Castle park by Republican opposition. Rent ABC news deputy political director Avery harper Avery thank you. Am I leaving this state those 57 Texas Democrats have effectively made it impossible for Republicans there to vote. On that state election bill and those Democrats now in DC are meeting not just with senator Joseph mentioned it several key senators on federal legislation. The thing is though they can't stay out of Texas forever so let's get more on their plan from one of those Texas Democrats represented Trey Martinez Fischer represented thank you so much. For being out of us today and no it's a busy day. Governor habit is vowing to hold special session after a special session after special session. Until this bill is passed so what's the end game here for you are you moving to Washington for a while. Well you know I'm here now and that's what matters and we are determined to stay here all the way through the end of this current special session. Which is really the only thing we should be talking about right now you know special session up a special session that is certainly the governor's right. All but we have a job to do right now a modest rally this nation. On everybody's looking at us here in Texas they know what's happening with this voter suppression and I are suppression session. And we need to rally this country and we need to attempt to make so much always that the United States senate begins to era's ended -- acts bypassing the for the people lack are taking affirmative steps before the August recess to send a signal out of the country that we are not only is democracy in this country this is an hour never moment everybody you're seeing it from the same hymnal from the president to their secret United States house all eyes from the senate an innocent now or never moment. So representative we don't know what's holding up any federal legislation around this since the mass in the senate for one thing the razor thin majority. And the filibuster rule so were you disappointed that president Biden didn't directly say the word filibuster. When he made that big speech in Philly yesterday. No I am not your first let's say we are honored to stand with president Biden vice president Harris I'm voting rights and it just they're they've made their commitment balance they're not hiding from it they are doubling down. I've been in the legislature twenty years and I respect the process. And I also respect. But you know our right to attend UR works so I think the president understands it's the Senate's job to find its way. Its leader Schumer job so it's a wrangle his votes. And we all know that what Mitch McConnell wanted to pack the Supreme Court he changed the rules are we know that when it comes to spending money we can change the rules I think when it comes to people's constitutional rights to vote we can also change the mood the rules we can also change the rules if Republicans what I'll be just our way and I think that's for darkest moment. And I think we need to continue to keep the pressure on and keep the momentum building in our direction. And today the white house Press Secretary wouldn't hand debt whether the president would support the idea of an exemption are carve out. To filibuster rules specifically for election issues as a Texas Democrats are proposing to this upping your meeting with the vice president at all. It. Did in a way. But you know we we could. Quickly acknowledge that's and ordered majority whip Cliburn. On the filibuster for voting rights and we think it's a phenomenal idea and I think really again respecting and deferring to the legislative leaders who make. I aging should you pick up a lot of support I saw in the business community would be. Americans for sustainable them American sustainable business council has said that they like this idea I. I think it makes sense I believe that no tradition or nor senate rule should come before constitutional rights especially our right to vote. Finally Republicans point other legislative business that's being put on hold. In your absence right now things like changes to Child Protective Services teachers' salaries it set Iraq. Are you prioritizing. This voting issue right that over everything else and do you think that's a good idea and why. What I would tell you Republicans are in control of everything and they have the votes so if they wanted to celebrate Christmas in the month of April they can do it we had a 140 days to get the people's business done so they kick the can down the roads and then case came up with this oppression session attack on voting rights attack on women's health attack on LG DG. And every wage issue you would think it that they would love to talk about Republican primaries. And we're gonna put up with that I and so they wanna have real talk about real solutions not get a hold of us put it they just wanna have some sort of dog whistle political session so rally their base that's our job to accommodate that we want to represent the voices of our voters and we wanna stand for democracy and go to Lawrence. I democratic Texas represented Trey Martinez Fischer we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. Prior six look at another perspective I want to bring in now Texas State representative. Travis Carty a Republican who serves on the Texas house elections committee represented by one up played for you something that the vice president. Had to say today after her meeting with your democratic colleagues. They took bold courageous action. In line with the legacy of everyone from Frederick Douglass is over my right shoulder when he fought. For the right of black men to vote. In America. To the legacy that includes all those women who marched down Pennsylvania Avenue. For women's right to vote. To all of those folks who shed their blood on the Edmund pettis bridge. To make sure that we would in 1965 past the voting rights act. So represent of clarity the vice president taken some heat for that today critics saying how could you. Eating can pair what happened during the civil rights movement of the sixties and the violence in the Billy clubs when you've got. It Democrats coming in on private planes with cocktail service so how would you characterize. Your democratic colleagues in and what they're doing and how they're doing it. Thought they would right now think that put the work heartburn for. Verbally. All. I am more certain you ran earlier saying that this is worse neat thing in in the democracy says civil war. You know admit or working. As flu virus a Great Depression. Say this very serious issue we're treat series six we were able to the elections bill moved through. At the end of the session the problems are the things we're complained about Indian or might send it. There are probably new Dixon group we've already on the premieres and now we've addressed those issues that are real ready to Orbitz or duties that you see an antiques. House chamber of Texas legislature. We were on the show and operate more more you sir or. Things are good teacher. Each state are all children that Morgan are. And it looks from up. Lou Engle and abandonment so. In I don't. I don't aren't allowed histrionics and really serious this apologized. Eight and bring misperception of what legislation we're in the tax rate or three which curtains Schultz. It's just. Rhetoric so. And so I would challenge anyone who. Three Tbilisi and it's very well reason does all who. We know and it is in the process desolate that the book. Export bank. Bureau to Easton to amend its on board or right liberal issues. You know it's important meet at the the we had our elections administrators and experts association normally staying neutral on legislation step in. And or supportive of the bill as it does more to do which is and our people's right to vote. We want everybody it's eligible but Richard is to be able to that we had relaxed this is not. This is an amount that no member of presidential election this is about your future elections or reliable and its actions and Texas actions. And represented -- governor avid is now threatening to detain those Democrats as soon as they return to the state Texas house Republicans also approved an arrest warrant to bring house Democrats who fled the state. Back to the Statehouse for this special session what you think about going that route to you want to see your democratic colleagues arrested money returned to Texas. And no honestly partially. BC yes tray on the television and missing dispute train your lawsuits come home when he's due back in Texas and bring your bring arch democratic colleagues looked at each now but I do think it's important sport that old Latin church or our rules or procedures which we all voted almost unanimous sorts. There's historical precedent the list but to our hope we get there are no no hope the two lurks in is on bail that Mitch after -- enjoyed some time in DC. And asked Bryan Ryan and meals. News and beaten tourist things you and it's her it's. Cheeks that they don't build low regrouping. And let you all attacks. That belong. Make your I mean will. Back to war so no. I don't think they meet two have that done the senate are expected to come back the special such ago. Romo or call special additional fees to act on these programs. And there's more creature or do people taxes so my Kobe is a that this can be done peacefully. And that they rule the arbitrage linked to waive taxes then we'll be back pork. Scars we talk about the details of this legislation I just want to make sure we're starting from the same. Baseline here. You said this legislation is not a reaction to the problems. In the 2020 election right in fact you said that in Texas you have a strong election and Republicans won is that correct. Let that Strasser on the election many irregular moment. Media select committees that are the election bill just a few days ago it's and sent smoke from the get this week's first court records that we read Gary good collection and taxes and get record twelve million people asked for me in more than in the previous presidential election just four years. All walks. A record numbers of voters record were registered voters. And didn't begin all of a very very what we need election professionals taxes throughout the states. Commercial rural or cheered they're trying to take all our donuts yes less need to tweak tweak the rules you're. Election to be uniform it consists. Nobody's vote she you know more anybody else they argued the lawnmower Cuomo nor on the gap on its. The person maintain our launched the boat again just as much as donor state and all courts and it sucks. And so do that median former assistant. You rent them. Built in advantages an hour or whenever it's compared to a close sorry. We try to reach a balance are we try to equate it differ. Prices of counties and local or obese. And he and that's why we support from the east haven't worked elections. Actual. When they give fully support this bill it's it's a good bill listeners. We walk or who is eligible. It is registered to be able to vote on it like she says. Even move America. I'm not a single people or break the law and we PSE troubling trend it would. Voter all of those are the allegations will we do know tastes. And orbital tell you. Ian or reveal who we don't it'll just more election every four years pressed it is due to roll ups. You're so they're all political subdivisions. Throughout the state elections every year and in the spring pursue more to Boortz and municipal utility districts and water districts are leasing is which. Apparently imminent domain it taxation. That's we're seeing all our problems elections it's so you're. I. So yes so let me LK so he and number things I'm taking note to you say it's not an epidemic you wanna make a few tweaks here and there. But this is this it pretty huge cat and mouse game for a few tweaks here and there I mean you agree that president Biden lawfully won the election right lawyers and state election officials around the country have come up with no real and solid evidence of widespread fraud. So old. Why not move forward. Well and that's the point this isn't about over reporting forty election particularly. We trust in elections altered tax but what it is about these elections that are four and inept real impact wrote. That we had to make sure. The truthfully the smaller the election that eat your it is manipulator and most someone is oh my packages we need to make sure we find it and there is a great ears or someone history and what's wrong really leaps and election we've removed and now we have been ruthless in its lead and dance. C wrote our voter or texts that is not. That doesn't necessarily run two oh. Presidential election McGregor real actually we won't touch the rig the election artist is opposed by some ice into a bit too much else but. But for us it's about an X 888 legal system in place understandable it is understood by the people recollections. So people come into books and walk away and had a good experience CR through discharged pursuit into duty in the dressing we do in Texas and or our sister states is after our polls closing you know that her bow or boating and on Arabs. And very schori and 10 o'clock o'clock Eden are bigger and as we know look at the receipts at all or do what the outcome the election. When we go to bed at nine tax we don't get re election. I don't think mr. -- property doll there's not these gnawing doubts people. That what happened in the wee hours when they didn't you know what I'm doing when we banned what are the export what happened three days after. And I think this free hallmark of selection but you do right. And I think straight salt that's what's more with this section of the election bill doesn't job or product might or will also. You know this is a relief in taken aback by. Over reactions. In the spring and turn this season in Washington DC. So. I think general level I asked. But inevitably we will be back here will be on this poor harvests and we will take up the elections bill and these other things and I am very opposite that we know when given the opportunity to again latest bill are in no bill or does that it is it's two liberated and urged. Back in my back might get. Serious. Conversations. So to bolster conscious of the district's we will asks the very strong bill we will be proud of it. Now represented Carty what you're describing our local issues and it's something that fears saying that there are issues at a specific to Texas that you guys wanna troubleshoot and tweak to get around. But in turn of the national narrative around this you call that. Most college arising now Brennan center's sites 28 new laws in seventeen states making the process to vote. More difficult so how do you explain that national push. Happening by the Republican Party if it's not in response to the claims about the Tony twenty election. Yes and so. One items or Matty has done that I'm not about what it. Federalists and state represented such as I'm speaking exclusively about what bill contracts are really can't asks. The not my cup and not my responsibility. So important part of that is the misunderstanding. In the reputation. Bill reader to be an older years Sherman or because we don't have reform. D.s each this at a reporter duty officer so that Massey that mean that the boot and the niche reputations. And are misperceptions. Hassell missile Macon miss church age who want the bill actually supports. So we don't ask Louis that's that that's mean by that around as the almost rich history the actual I think we always the system while stressed that boat and you and a CD rates on some bats. But yet it is these aren't soaring more American democracies that all Americans. Because we all order entered wash and some states can influence the outcome of its presidential elections are or ballots in the senate and we all leaders and congress and our sister states that all elections and a few states. Prayer an equal and consistent. So that's that's really where the we all need to be going. I messed up that there is hope. There are reports around. Representative Travis Carty appreciate your time today. Thank you look toward duty incidents of how I'm sure we will. But they'll be covering this I'm sure for we succumb. What history was made at the miss USA pageant this year when miss Nevada became the competition's first openly transgender. Winner. When we come back Catalonia. And battery against their CA is beautiful as ever joining us live cattle are now we can't wait to see you. And welcome back to the breakdown she made history last month as the first transgender woman. To be crowned miss Nevada and that will become the first openly transgender woman to compete. In the miss USA pageant. Cattle Luna Henry Kent says the crown isn't just her win. It's a win for the entire LG BTQ community and she is here with us now the beautiful TrailBlazer. Cattle and good to see it'll. See you thank you for having me. It's our pleasure all right take me back to the moment when you were crowned miss Nevada first thing that went through your mind. I and warns shocked because. I. I wanted to win and I'll assume it's the girls and other listeners who really good as well and you never know how the it is going to praise and Yahoo! is you know winds Santa. I'm does very a lion shock I am honored and rich. It's about time and I thought or it's I'm very painful. Well you're Nguyen has not just made history Catalina but you have now pave the way for others so be honest with me. How do you hand dole the nerves the pressure I mean I know it has not been easy for you being the first transgender woman to win especially in a competition. Held to such high standards. I mean you really need to embraced in south and higher purpose for me lakers' has always binge representation inch and I thought I really stick to and focus on Rangel is and I think. Then I am passionate took shapes in the arm. It's not be okay sometimes it's you my platform has the isn't want to talk about our own ability. And how it's okay and it. Perfectly humans should not be okay and often times people use are vulnerable moment CC must when in reality is what makes it's powerful. And men to that what you give us. Can give a sense of of of the challenges kind of the behind the scenes stuff that we don't ever get to see like the interviews the questions the whole vetting process. While there's fear closed door interviews and rejects the evening counters and sends suits. And onstage she went name it's been difficult especially because there in that social media world right now where I'm. Getting a lot of backlash and people are petitioning match should be disqualified because of ours man's suits. And how obese and I was given a different one back in reality I'm our sponsors skinny dip at Ernst was given us a chance already scenes from Sudan and some not surrender here is coming from biased. I worked hard to be in this position and I kept rates represented resting it. You know EU are so confident you talk about it's okay dad says show your struggles and be transparent about that. So what do you stated trans used to see you shine yet they are struggling with their confidence right now. I say Israeli and razors solves your born unique and different form reads and and I've used that elevator that really embrace that Adams. Showcase that's the world I think it's what makes me beautiful and I think diversity is really what makes us. How are going unique individuals are really embraced. Well I'll say woods powerful and unique is that beautiful dress that you actually designed your rainbow down we are looking at it bearish you're crowned in that we'll see inspiration. Behind the obvious of course the rainbow colors how did you learn design and did you have a mentor and had a that come together. So loud background in fashion design actually started my company however McChrystal action because during my cousins or any I couldn't find it my body and I didn't have the money to Dave what's important choices should I started making and I and I went slow passengers aren't bad. Cannot be about guns specifically. I was actually working on hand written my directors sewing it the last few says until Wednesday on the composition and says a last minute decision and who lives about. Well by Al means feel free descends. Any of your extra dresses to Meehan Diane because we definitely love to bump it up but not stuck. We are right you are you're right now although I don't know what would do as good as Yale and the dress like that you're getting Kim. USA title in November so what do you looking forward to the most and how are you getting prepared. I am just looking corpse no memories there's a new changes to its crystal Stewart. I think new owner and as heroes and I'm looking forward to the new changes and binding roses are red and I was trying to just really preparing myself mentally and for a all the events of Scott I'm going on and all the costumes. And doing how to my friends here and stand aren't as competition. Well you already do just buying she. No worries I within your platform and and the trailblazing that you have done miss a Nevada cattle and Enrique is thank you so much for your time we'll be watching you. Thank you thank you we'll be watching and waiting for those dresses yes. Again and that does it for another break down today thank you all for joining us at home I'm Diane potato and there's going to be with you Diana I'm sure Phillips in for Terry grant legacy back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow have a great day and then.

