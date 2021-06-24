Britney Spears compares conservatorship to sex trafficking in court hearing

More
Celebrities applauded Spears’ strength after she asked a judge for an end to the conservatorship.
11:35 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Britney Spears compares conservatorship to sex trafficking in court hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:35","description":"Celebrities applauded Spears’ strength after she asked a judge for an end to the conservatorship.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78469459","title":"Britney Spears compares conservatorship to sex trafficking in court hearing","url":"/US/video/britney-spears-compares-conservatorship-sex-trafficking-court-hearing-78469459"}