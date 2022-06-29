What comes next for Brittney Griner after 3rd day in court

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Patrick Reevell on the third day of the Brittney Griner trial, the character witnesses that came forward and U.S. negotiations on her release.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live