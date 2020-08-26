Buildings in ruins after Wisconsin unrest

More
Firefighters douse a building in ruins in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
0:42 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Buildings in ruins after Wisconsin unrest
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Firefighters douse a building in ruins in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of Jacob Blake. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72627023","title":"Buildings in ruins after Wisconsin unrest","url":"/US/video/buildings-ruins-wisconsin-unrest-72627023"}