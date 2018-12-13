Transcript for Bullet ricochets off cellphone in police officer's shirt pocket, authorities say

BI is now the lead agency investigating this Calhoun officer involved shooting from Tuesday afternoon. They do want their transparency they want an independent look at it. Happened around three in the afternoon at this BP gas station off north Wall Street. And according to the GBI the whole thing actually started inside the gas station. Email thank you thank you soared on change in making her. Police officer Jill you're there was there and helped her papers cigarettes. Investigators say after they left the store officer you looked or smelled what he suspected to be marijuana does when he countered the female passenger that woman's car. So we called in for back up. Office they go they're asked for identification of the female don't. The female refuses to provide and I see that instead pulled not a firearm and begins firing shots at opposite field. The bullet struck up mr. York there fortunately his best blocked it but the bullet ricocheted and hit in the arm. BG BI says both officers fired back killing that female passenger. I'm coming and I just seeing you know police officers talky. And the news crew here in every. Sure basic hi Amy works at a gas station she wasn't there when all this happened but she says the whole thing as critter on edge. And the small town. You know it is just it's really shocking news and a kind of frightful.

