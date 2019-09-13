Transcript for Bus driver holds nervous boy's hand on first day of school

Heart warming photograph of a school bus driver hoping he nervous student get over spurs date jitters it's not going viral take a look at this picture the driver is seen tenderly reaching. Her hand around to hold the boy's hand. After his mom dropped him off. On his very first ride on a school bus that small gesture made all the difference for the boy named Axel. The second day of school the kid a garter was smiling as he got on the bus all by itself lends. Guys a father of a kindergartners that is so cool because it is a big deal to these kids and faced him I mean and back bastards things Tiffany's absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.