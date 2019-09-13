Bus driver holds nervous boy's hand on first day of school

Amy Johnson, Axel's mom, told "GMA" when she saw Lane take Axel's hand, she knew he would "be just fine and he was in great hands."
0:34 | 09/13/19

Heart warming photograph of a school bus driver hoping he nervous student get over spurs date jitters it's not going viral take a look at this picture the driver is seen tenderly reaching. Her hand around to hold the boy's hand. After his mom dropped him off. On his very first ride on a school bus that small gesture made all the difference for the boy named Axel. The second day of school the kid a garter was smiling as he got on the bus all by itself lends. Guys a father of a kindergartners that is so cool because it is a big deal to these kids and faced him I mean and back bastards things Tiffany's absolutely.

