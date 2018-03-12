Bush 41's service dog to stay by his side on flight to Washington

More
Sully, George H.W. Bush's faithful service dog, will be by his side one last time as the president's casket is brought back to Washington, D.C., on Monday.
0:21 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bush 41's service dog to stay by his side on flight to Washington
In the service dog to provide a President Bush with comfort and support in his final months. When no help other military that silly president's spokesman posted this photo of Sully skill at the late president's side along with the caption. Mission complete the yellow lab came from an organization called America's vet dogs Colombia signed a wounded soldiers at Walter Reed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59576926,"title":"Bush 41's service dog to stay by his side on flight to Washington","duration":"0:21","description":"Sully, George H.W. Bush's faithful service dog, will be by his side one last time as the president's casket is brought back to Washington, D.C., on Monday.","url":"/US/video/bush-41s-service-dog-stay-side-flight-washington-59576926","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.