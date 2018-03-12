Transcript for Bush 41's service dog to stay by his side on flight to Washington

In the service dog to provide a President Bush with comfort and support in his final months. When no help other military that silly president's spokesman posted this photo of Sully skill at the late president's side along with the caption. Mission complete the yellow lab came from an organization called America's vet dogs Colombia signed a wounded soldiers at Walter Reed.

