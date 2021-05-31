-
Now Playing: Grieving dad of Florida mass shooting victim interrupts news conference
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for planning mass shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: Gas leak fire forces evacuation of dozens of homes in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Thrift shop find connects woman to her family history
-
Now Playing: How soccer is helping a community come together after girl’s disappearance
-
Now Playing: These dogs are getting a second chance at life
-
Now Playing: Honoring our nations’ fallen heroes
-
Now Playing: Appointment backlogs affecting DMV, citizenship
-
Now Playing: Take a look inside Chicago’s iconic Eli’s Cheesecake Factory
-
Now Playing: Thousands of motorcycles ride for veterans
-
Now Playing: Stars of 'Plan B' talk new film on Hulu
-
Now Playing: Alex Michaelides on his new book, 'The Maidens'
-
Now Playing: Bobby Bones talks new National Geographic show
-
Now Playing: Chef David Rose shares barbecue chicken recipe
-
Now Playing: Dan Abrams talks new book, 'The Trial of Jack Ruby'
-
Now Playing: Graduates receive major surprise
-
Now Playing: How to know when to downsize
-
Now Playing: How a new generation keeps heart and soul of Tulsa alive