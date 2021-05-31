Bystanders aid San Francisco officer who was in a 'death grip'

More
Surveillance video obtained by ABC San Francisco station KGO shows a suspect attacking a police officer in San Francisco on May 28.
0:29 | 05/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bystanders aid San Francisco officer who was in a 'death grip'
I. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Surveillance video obtained by ABC San Francisco station KGO shows a suspect attacking a police officer in San Francisco on May 28. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78006948","title":"Bystanders aid San Francisco officer who was in a 'death grip'","url":"/US/video/bystanders-aid-san-francisco-officer-death-grip-78006948"}