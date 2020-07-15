Transcript for California gym defies state order to reclose

With the governor's recent order forcing many in door businesses to close if they can't move outside. Signs like this are becoming common at local gyms. But just a couple miles up the road from the LA fitness in Riverside. Fitness mania won't be closing down any time soon. We can't go through another shut down I mean everybody in America's gone through it. Owner Mike and says he's gotten a lot of support for his decision to ignore the governor's order. There are some small businesses to spend a fortune. Trying to help. Please the governor and do separate things like outdoor seating endorse eating taking. Plastic walls doing all kinds of crazy things that help be safer and that he goes in sets us again. Different businesses are handling the order in different ways even though shopping malls were ordered to close some department stores like this Macy's in Downey is still open. Because they have a direct entrance to the parking lot some restaurants are back to offering take out service only. In Temecula we red queen's family sellers when they reopen to the public a month ago. Now they're still offering wine tasting but only on their outdoor patio. Stirs in fans and lots of things to keep customers happy. It's an enormous last weekend Barrett. Dealt with a packet fitness mania and Riverside some customers say if it's okay to protest in the streets. It should be OK to go to which him. Yet 15100000 people in enclosed area where by. You got a ten dials were for Jim. Closest persons maybe fifteen feet close. The city of Riverside has a program to help some businesses move outside but they're unsure whether it applies to Jim's. They are aware of the situation it fitness medium and are still of evaluating how best to proceed. In Riverside rob MacMillan ABC seven Eyewitness News.

