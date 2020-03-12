-
Now Playing: Skipper speaks out after encounter with aggressive pod of Orcas
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: Who got the PPP small business loans?
-
Now Playing: Americans across the country build desks for students
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin: 'Better than 50% chance' of COVID economic relief by year’s end
-
Now Playing: Georgia election official on baseless fraud claims: ‘They continue to lie’
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci on the fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: US Department of Transportation revises rule on emotional support animals on flights
-
Now Playing: Mother and her daughters saved from Boston fire, no injuries
-
Now Playing: Train hits minivan waiting in drive-thru line to view Christmas lights
-
Now Playing: Winter storm warning in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: White House under fire for Christmas party
-
Now Playing: CDC issues urgent COVID-19 warning for anyone over 65
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max planes return to the air after deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: Local restaurants struggle amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: How one restaurant is helping the hungry
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine provides hope
-
Now Playing: UK becomes 1st country to approve Pfizer vaccine
-
Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr: No widespread fraud