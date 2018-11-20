Transcript for California wildfire relief continues with influx of volunteers, donations

Announced over the West Coast where California is still dealing with those wildfires and now a unique problem that's coming with them. People wanting to help. Carlos Ferrero is an evacuation center and you accounting Carlos normally you think as volunteers and donations as something that can only be a good thing so what's the problem. I the problem isn't a misunderstanding of the process of the donation process of the volunteer process. Now the Butte county officials want to remind everyone that they are really think fully appreciate the community. Coming together in fact. It's that togetherness that allows them to donate these items that are so needed at these shelters. And it's the willingness of the volunteers to donate their time that is very helpful but it's a process that they want to skip. That makes things more difficult actually slows things down. How to help solve the visit of problem caring choices which is the organization that process as volunteers. It's encouraging people to simply avoid sewing up bat an evacuation center or any animal seltzer. Unless they have gone through the volunteer process. And those without a completed a Simon a form. Will be turned away now right now the organization is only accepting a volunteer applications from state employees. And licensed medical personnel and that's because there are ready busy they're backed up processing more than a 4000 applications at this time. And it in fact those 4000 applicants are still waiting to hear back. From this organization they hope to do so after it through the Thanksgiving. Weekend now there's also another problem and that is. It's. Resurfacing at this morning it's the just too many donations being brought to that donation sites and they want to remind folks of that. Physical donations cannot be dropped off. At any evacuation center at any animal center in fact they're encouraging people not to do so at all. What they do need our monetary donations and gift cards and those can be dropped off in a person or at the weapon on her web site. Carrying it choices dot org. And act again Tony officials say there is it such thing it has too much help believe it or not. What be doing it again very important monetary donations. And gifts cards. Parents have bring the cash bring me gifts and cards don't just show up and say we want help and don't just show up with twenty cases of water let's say because they might not have somewhere to put them. Their accounts. And then I know Carlos at much needed rain is on the way what are people doing to prepare for that because that could actually pose a problem particularly for those people living in tents. That you were showing us. He had to. They're definitely in fact what is happening now is that there are many people camping out at the Wal-Mart in Chico that's can be an official cap site for evacuees. They're being told to move into indoor shelters are two in the area. That are still taking in evacuees here in fact that the Butte county fairgrounds you can see behind me it's. In that area officials are actually preparing sandbags to distribute. To folks who haven't lost their homes to prepare for any. Mudslides that will be coming will be happening actually later tomorrow actually tomorrow morning. And definitely Friday afternoon as well so that's what's happening. Here in Butte county right now just. People getting prepared for what's in store later this week Carlos are air okay XTV we appreciate it Carlos thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.