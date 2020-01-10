-
Now Playing: Gusty winds, record heat forecast for California
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse captures Glass Fire spread in California
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 837,000 applied for unemployment last week
-
Now Playing: 3.9 million acres burned in California wildfires
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Presidential debate commission promises changes to next debate
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in ambush shooting of 2 LA sheriff's deputies
-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss days after hospitalization
-
Now Playing: Extremist threats, far-right groups gain attention after Trump remarks
-
Now Playing: CDC silenced as new warning emerges for coronavirus infections
-
Now Playing: A family given a Texas island in 1759, sold later, seeks royalties never paid
-
Now Playing: Mexican Americans are still fighting for land they were promised generations ago
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: Former FBI agent: President gives ‘sustenance’ to white supremacists
-
Now Playing: Airlines face looming disaster
-
Now Playing: Will next debates enforce new rules?
-
Now Playing: Sunny Hostin: Black and brown bodies ‘devalued’ and ‘demonized’
-
Now Playing: Black Americans create safe havens from racism
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 30, 2020