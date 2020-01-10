Transcript for California’s Zogg Fire consumes over 50,000 acres as wildfires continue to burn

And we turn now to the west for at least thirty people have now lost their lives in those deadly wildfires firefighters are trying to get them under control. Before dangerous winds and returned to northern California answering shot is in Napa with more is considering good morning. Good morning Diane over two dozen leader while fires burning in California right now across in Napa and Sonoma counties. Over a 140 homes look just like this once burned to the ground. Easy to stairway behind me at once like to a home. Now swallowed by planes and over 22000. Structures are threatened by fires all people have been evacuated can no longer get into their homes. Because this fire is incredibly fast moving just overnight leverage over 50000 acres still only 2% contained. 200 miles north of us in Shasta county and is on fire to the lies of poor people Johnson this week. Bring the total number of lines Lawson California. To thirty people adjusted this year now that fire also over 50000 acres large only 7% contained. Now there's fears it could combine with the August fire just west debates that what is nearly eighty million acres a large. The largest mall fire in California history. Now back here at the glass fire it is expected to be a very very tough day for firefighters red flag warnings expected back out here this afternoon. Diane and arrange on northern California thanks serene.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.