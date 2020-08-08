Calls for DC football team to change name finally heard

More
ABC News’ Kyra Phillips reports on Washington, D.C.-area Native Americans who fought for years to change the name of Washington’s NFL team.
6:30 | 08/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Calls for DC football team to change name finally heard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:30","description":"ABC News’ Kyra Phillips reports on Washington, D.C.-area Native Americans who fought for years to change the name of Washington’s NFL team.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72247435","title":"Calls for DC football team to change name finally heard","url":"/US/video/calls-dc-football-team-change-finally-heard-72247435"}