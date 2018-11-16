Camel spotted on the side of the highway

Drivers on Route 309 in Philadelphia were in for quite a surprise when they spotted a camel tethered to a parked van on the side of the road during a snowstorm in the area.
0:23 | 11/16/18

Transcript for Camel spotted on the side of the highway
