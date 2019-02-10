Transcript for Cannabis cafe opens in West Hollywood

We'll act that opening of Lowell cafe this is a historic event for the first candidate cafe where you can smoke candidates have some farm to table snacks all together in the same place. Legally of course we have some questions this is on Fred Roberts is the executive chef and partner here. A grant why was it important in California and the US to take that additional steps will be able to smoke and eat. Legally in the. Important for the world I think it's important to normalizing the conversation about candidates consumption. Com and to be able to pull sits in a safe space where. Consumers of like mind and come and enjoy great meal and we just leave or face aligned with. I'm sure this has happened before all over the country and private homes we just have a publicly he would bring its enjoyed. And you might have something interesting it's kind of like the equivalent of a Somalia a it's a flower post can you tell me what in the flower hosts do in their formal. Training for a flower are both are very Burson candidates they're able to repair the Pacific strains with the menu item. Tell me about what a flower those diet is patton's view prepared in Tacoma flop from his. Well I guess for the Cyrus does Harris could be your guide here at the cafe to let navigate through the power and a piano and a variety of candidates product that we have. I've been about tender for glory years in the city of Natalia. A buds and very added leverage at a defense theater really long. I'm an Alley Helen candidates like thousands and thousands of people that you and expect. Indeed there are some of the dishes some of the listen this is you can have the air coming out of about it by ordering this salad with state baby's not. Well would you recommend. Still burn and he did not show that it probably recommend their secret soured deep knowledge of this it's even strain on its very active and very social very folk dance. But I feel late. It's here in a group setting and sharing not says that's probably how you want to feel. And then it started with Allen of the day and night here defending a little bit earthy and felt more like an antique meaning more like an index. Something a little bit more flavorful to bring out there is Steve Burton note. You let me earth and it came flying at present to walk half a historic day that you need to be the first president lion. Absent. Lately. I live very close and pondered actually sitting. Outside at three in the I didn't I decided he'd take the risky game here today plus three people who smoke pot use legal lift up that early. If the person on July 5 at a boring to you to be able to. And I hope. Honestly. Hurt me when it comes the evening. Having candidates prepared. In knowing that Iraq its flavors some news it's just like. Having a specific one you came in south littered you know whatever in my view that your interest in front end here. I would say the candidates in the coffee so far and I think they like this isn't likely to be able to take its local scene plays in the don't reduce stigma I think the campus consumption. Showing that this can be done a classy manner if you will and a safe manner. And that there's a pairing with boots so there's a whole new I think industry being ready to be explored here moments yeah. Definitely in this is to be shared so I think everyone around there's some definitely has the same. Understanding aspirations that we don't want influencing plant but it all enjoy together in the same ballot. Come check it out of here around and coming up for that you're watching ABC news flash.

