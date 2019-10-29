Transcript for Capital Gazette reporter: ‘It’s defiance just to be alive right now’

It could have been drug at a lot longer so I'm really glad that it's. Back today was today and it it that we have another. Trial essentially she goes through I think what it was more horrible will is this stuff that I didn't know. It's hard to comprehend what happen in that room even if you're inside Bagram and so learning new information is. It's really give a call. Midst of that everybody needed here when I sat in that room today. I realized that. I may have to live not just for myself in the fact that I want to live but that I need to live. In order to approve all those people wrong. Because what I do it important. And what we all do is important and I never want to stop giving and its defiance just to be alive right now. So. I'm gonna keep doing that as loud. And is many words as I can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.