-
Now Playing: Police officers testify during Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearing
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers emotional plea before House Select Committee
-
Now Playing: Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone reacts to footage of rioters attacking him
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Jan. 6 select committee holds 1st hearing
-
Now Playing: Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn recalls racial abuse during Jan. 6 riot
-
Now Playing: Officer Daniel Hodges testifies on Jan. 6 insurrection
-
Now Playing: Officer Michael Fanone testifies before House Select Committee
-
Now Playing: US Capitol Police Sergeant Gonell recalls the events of Jan. 6
-
Now Playing: Jan. 6 committee hearings are underway
-
Now Playing: Historic hearings on Capitol riot begin today
-
Now Playing: Special House committee on Capitol riot to hold 1st hearing
-
Now Playing: Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Trump ally Tom Barrack pleads not guilty in illegal lobbying case
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi prime minister
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden met with Iraqi prime minister at White House
-
Now Playing: US concludes combat mission in Iraq
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Dixie Wildfire spreads across Northern California