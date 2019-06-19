Transcript for Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger on 737 Max: Pilots need new simulator training

All harsh words for aviation officials Wednesday at a hearing for the house transportation and infrastructure committee. Retired pilot Chesley Sully Sullenberger who safely landed a passenger plane in what became known as the miracle on the Hudson. Criticized Boeing for not communicating to pilots the existence of the anti stall system prior to the first of two plane crashes that killed 346. People our current system of aircraft design and certification has failed us. These accidents should never have happened Sullenberger says criticism of the pilots in those crashes is unfair having re created both crash situations in flight simulators he says that he can see how crews would run out of time before solving the problems caused by the plains software I can tell you firsthand. That the startle factor is real. At its huge. It absolutely interferes one's ability to quickly analyze the crisis and take effect effective action. Sullenberger says moving forward all 737 Max pilot should train for the aircraft in a simulator before flying with passengers captain Dan Cary of the Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday Boeing had invited to pilots to work in a simulator earlier this month. But later rescinded the invitation it's curious to me while borrowing is is working on this fix. They don't want the people who fly to actually see it. This hearing comes two days after Boeing executives apologize to airlines aid to families of the victims of these crashes. The company now trying to win back the trust the pilots regulators and the global traveling public. Cover all ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.