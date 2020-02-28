Transcript for Car crashes into day care, 4 kids taken to hospitals

Action news obtaining the jaw dropping images. A black BMW plowing through the window of the children of America educational childcare center in upper Southampton. Making it about forty to fifty feet into the building and into a classroom were seventeen children work. They were in the neighborhood of three and four years old in that room a lot of them. Reportedly napping. Harry parent's worst nightmares the Bucks County district attorney's offices for children were injured one of them now in serious condition at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Three others rushed Abington hospital. Action news on the scene as frantic parents race to pick up their children. I just got a message from this whole line I'm. The American ax and. I didn't know how it happened ages her car ran into the front. I had no clue how it have been your Wyatt have been a source described the driver as a fifty to sixty year old woman from Philadelphia. Suffice issues no connection to the daycare but may have been in the parking lot on. Business she's delivery driver that's much is at its that she's she is a delivery driver. Police she was transported to Saint Mary's with minor injuries. Parents just great the outcome was not worse never ending Jorge thank god.

