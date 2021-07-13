Transcript for Car smashes into hotel-turned-homeless shelter in New York

Back to the breaking news a woman is on the run after allegedly smashing her car right into a hotel in the Bronx you can see she admitted in the lobby before running off on foot police say. This was no accident Eyewitness News reporter Kenneth McCallum live in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx which details can. The show good morning as she left quite a bit of damage behind Britain people who fill our lives being eaten in this building I want to see this is once. The French door to this Ramada by Wyndham hotel here eighty is now discovered with a TARP he didn't take care they got a desk in front of them blocking in treating it as a door for now this of the dispute between one woman who was staying here and those running what isn't temporary home. Homeless shelter now this is a scene just after eleven last night when that woman drove her car clear into the front of this Ramada by Windham on Girard avenue. Do in the lobbied almost crashing into the elevator apparently. This is the end of an ongoing dispute between the resident and the homeless shelter. Where police had previously been called cool it all boiled over last night when that woman last and then returned crashing her car. Through the front of the hotel she even left on pleasant police continue to search for her this morning. But in the process leaving at least three people behind with minor injuries can listen to what one suspect or one witness is easily describe. And basically they know yeah and I'm and I look around the an elevator. And I feel that this weekend want to look at fact that my moment I I will now look kind of bond that. Yeah and that one woman said that she was even injured by at this suspect's car again she left the scene on but they're still looking for her this morning. We didn't the buildings department they came out of this building to seek haven it was structurally sound and they said that it is that's why you have women. English they able to stay here overnight unlike here in the money this section of the Bronx this morning and pianist McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.