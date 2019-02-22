Car speeds down sidewalk, plows into light pole

An alleged drunk driver nearly hit a man as he sped down the sidewalk in Jersey City, New Jersey.
0:17 | 02/22/19

Transcript for Car speeds down sidewalk, plows into light pole
We're back with this terrifying power went on that this street in New Jersey police say a drunk driver lost I holds. With speeding down the sidewalk missing a man but insist before plowing down a light pole. Witnesses say the neighborhood looked like a war zone. After the driver was finally taken into custody.

