Cars underwater as Tropical Storm Beta hits Houston

More
Flash flooding left stranded vehicles underwater in Texas.
0:33 | 09/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cars underwater as Tropical Storm Beta hits Houston
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Flash flooding left stranded vehicles underwater in Texas. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73168573","title":"Cars underwater as Tropical Storm Beta hits Houston","url":"/US/video/cars-underwater-tropical-storm-beta-hits-houston-73168573"}