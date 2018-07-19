Transcript for What to do in case of killer bee attack

And folks back up here with ABC news I'm in Los Angeles and we're following this story of this 54 year old woman who was attacked by a swarm of africanized bees. Also known as killer peace now these bees don't actually look any different from your average honey bee but their behavior. Is completely different they are much more aggressive. Beekeepers would say that they are more defensive in what they are essentially doing is attacking you to get you away from their hide and their honey. There honey is critical for them because that's what they eat and that what sustains then. During the months where there are no flowers and they can't get any nectar so when you go anywhere near their hive which has their babies. Or their honey which is their sustenance. They get very very angry and these types of africanized bees which have been essentially moving up slowly from South America to Central American of Mexico to the southern states of the US over the past twenty years or so. These can actually be deadly than what happened to this woman she was attacked. Unwittingly somehow disturbing the nest and needs tens of thousands of bees swarmed her so. What can you do. And so many of these survival stories the advice seems to be conflicting are hard to remember with bees it's super simple the one consensus rule is. Ron run as fast as you can as far as you can now the bees obviously can fly much. Farther and faster than weekend they can go five miles without taking a break when they're forging and they go pretty quickly but the idea is. If you can distance yourself as far away from their high of and that honey which is their sustenance as you can. Hopefully. Eventually they'll leave you alone one other tip folks out there. If you are running away you find yourself being swarmed by bees keep your head down keep a low it won't attack your face. Again I'm back oven with ABC news in Los Angeles and to see you soon.

