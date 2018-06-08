Transcript for Cashier steps in to give wheelchair-bound woman a manicure

Renteria Michigan Wal-Mart cashier who's being out for her acts of kindness Angela Peters who lives with cerebral palsy. She was hoping to get her nails done at the salon in a Wal-Mart outside of Flint, Michigan. Harvard workers said no because Peters hands shake due to her condition and that's the catcher Ivan Harris jumped she helped Peters pick out and nail color. And the two sat down and Harris Dave Peters nailed herself. Harris said she just want to make Peter Tuesday special musical in the hills job creation and it is.

