Cashier steps in to give wheelchair-bound woman a manicure

More
Ebony Harris says she painted customer Angela Peters' nails to "make her day special."
0:31 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cashier steps in to give wheelchair-bound woman a manicure
Renteria Michigan Wal-Mart cashier who's being out for her acts of kindness Angela Peters who lives with cerebral palsy. She was hoping to get her nails done at the salon in a Wal-Mart outside of Flint, Michigan. Harvard workers said no because Peters hands shake due to her condition and that's the catcher Ivan Harris jumped she helped Peters pick out and nail color. And the two sat down and Harris Dave Peters nailed herself. Harris said she just want to make Peter Tuesday special musical in the hills job creation and it is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57056170,"title":"Cashier steps in to give wheelchair-bound woman a manicure","duration":"0:31","description":"Ebony Harris says she painted customer Angela Peters' nails to \"make her day special.\"","url":"/US/video/cashier-steps-give-wheelchair-bound-woman-manicure-57056170","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.