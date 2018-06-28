Two new casinos opens their doors in Atlantic City

Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casino could signal a renewed era of gambling in the resort city.
0:28 | 06/28/18

Transcript for Two new casinos opens their doors in Atlantic City
We'll grand opening this afternoon held in New Jersey for Atlantic city's two new casinos the our rock hotel and casino and the ocean resort casino opened their doors to gamblers early this morning. The casinos closing years ago when they were respectively known as the trump Taj a hall and rabble hotels or casinos. Now expected to create at least 6000 new jobs 111000 jobs were lost in a series of casino shutdowns in Atlantic City beginning back in 2014.

