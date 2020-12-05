Transcript for CDC director testifies on COVID-19 response

Morning chairman Alexander and ranking member Maria members' committee. Our nation is confronting the most serious public health prices in more than a century. Yet we're not defenseless we have powerful tools to fight there's an amendment. We have tried and true effect of public health interventions such as early eighties identification and isolation in contact in mind of important mitigation strategy. Include social distancing frequent hand washing will base current. These public health tools haren and will continued low rent of around midnight and I appreciate opportunities this morning to provide a brief overview Osama he sees on one word response. CDC's been working 24/7 to combat. Public health partners. In building core capabilities frantically work force laboratory in data to an analytic its epidemiologist are conducting surveillance from Carmen nineteen as well as conducting health systems surveillance. Community mitigation teams are providing guidance on actual control and raising our laboratory experts are performance or answer a lot to us in better define the extent to basin matter. Population. As local leadership makes decisions to reopen. Or require varying degrees of federal support. Each location movie different and will face unique. Circumstances. CDC has conducted these state by state assessment. Of public health testing in Pasadena and keep contact increasing capacity. As well as search warrants CDC is providing technical assistance and finally stand by and through supplemental -- act in the pay strict veteran program and health care enhancement. Are working directly with the state public health leaders to define their needs. Are testing him testing devices supplies. And manpower surveillance. Data collection and reporting contact tracing and infection control now Parikh investigation. I want to spend a moment to focus on several key element. Ers testing. Rapid and extensive and widely available timely. Testing his essential. Are reopening in America. DC's role in testing continues to support diagnosed contact trees are real and we work and the public health partners to define their particular. Esteemed strategy. There there is station. And will draw will address the testing components and on smeared. Contact trees and increase in state rival local territorial contact tracing to pass in critical. A critical part to stop. In chains or transmission and prevent. The occurrence of sustained community transmission. UDC's role is to provide technical training. Assistance and support to the states as they hire in bill workforce necessary to be fully prepared to onto the adult challenges. Posed by the on going Coleman pandemic. This will be an expansive effort. Surveillance. Our nation's surveillance program is built on domination assistance. Including an existent existence enrollment in Bruins and respiratory viral disease or B are. Being combined with commercial. And research lab platforms. And our kids reporting formed system EC's adapting these and optimize and in to have very surveillance system. In response to come in nineteen. Importantly in light of the significant occurrence of asymptomatic and action surveillance for asymptomatic infection becomes and ordered local school. Early cases and education. Eighties he's working with these public health jurisdictions develop active surveillance program to include active surveillance among world's most horrible his individuals and long term care facilities inner city. Earnings and almost options. We need. Rebuild our nation's public health and pushed. In Indian analytics public health laboratory resilience. And our nation's public health works. Now's the time to put it in place. The generations to come not only for the public's help us in our nation needs but for the public kosice in our nation dessert. For a close I wanna recognize the tireless commitment the dedicated CC staff who deployed every corner of this nation. Lloyd hearing global science and data continuing. When technical expertise in public sort of service in a backbone CDC's contributions to rest are. I extend my Sears gratitude to the health care workers in the Frontline and Lowe's are handling in his central. Emergency personnel as well as the American people say thank you for adhering to stay at home guidelines. Protecting the most formal it's important to emphasize we're not out of the woods yet. I don't intends only months but we are more prepared. We need to stay vigilant with social distancing. Remains an imperative. We are resilient nation. And I'm confident that we will emerge from this pandemic. Under together thank you.

