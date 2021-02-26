Celebrate Black History Month

More
In 1953, Katherine Johnson began computing for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics which later helped send astronauts to the moon. Her story is highlighted in the film "Hidden Figures".
0:15 | 02/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Celebrate Black History Month
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"In 1953, Katherine Johnson began computing for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics which later helped send astronauts to the moon. Her story is highlighted in the film \"Hidden Figures\".","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76138063","title":"Celebrate Black History Month","url":"/US/video/celebrate-black-history-month-76138063"}