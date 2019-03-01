Transcript for Celebrity burglary bust

Two California right now and it appears that some famous celebrities may have than the victims of the series of burglaries including. The likes of Jason to rural low ulcer and Adam Lambert would get the latest right now from Matt Gutman on this manhunt. I can as police were actually looking for the public's help on this one that's what it lasts about the mug shot of the suspect something. They typically don't do because this person hasn't even been charged. With a crime yet 32 year old Benjamin sacraments face was all over Los Angeles and the country yesterday. Because he is accused of pulling off a very interest being in very successful. Series of heists against. Multi million dollar celebrity homes over the past couple of years. Apparently according to the police he had leased storage locker full of 2000. Items of stolen loot. Police say they he's taken from the homes of these celebrities now is MO was apparently to fake being a realtor stroll into the house drive in. In a fancy car go inside his middle name. Peruse the house case it and it basically come back at a later date and wipe it out now apparently police say that he was able to do that. Because he was somehow d.s able in the security systems. In these homes they have hours of black video when he went through which is why he is not yet been charged with a crime I believe they don't yet have him. Caught red handed yet and that's why they're asking for the public's help in so far according to the LAPD. Multiple new victims have come former forward since they put out that. Mug shot of him now he has stolen hundreds and hundreds of bottles of wine and they catalog all of this in a web site. Under the title Hollywood burglary and they have out 47 pages of other stolen loot including jewelry Rolex is Carty watches there's. Member who beat you like. Playing cards from football players there Chris stills they're art designer shoes designer bags. Anything you might want he is alleged to have stolen and have Alicia put in this bomb storage unit now where the most interest in things here is that. According to police he managed to get away with this in flight under the radar for years. Acting time. And it wasn't until just now that they finally managed to catch him. They say that he made a very. Code career out of this Candace some fancy tastes apparently according to the police out there Matt Gutman thanks.

