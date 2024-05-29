Charges dismissed against Scottie Scheffler

Charges were dismissed against the world's top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, following his arrest outside of the PGA Championship. ABC News' Phil Lipof reports.

May 29, 2024

