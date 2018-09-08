Charges dropped against girl who had Taser used on her

More
The 11-year-old girl was at a Kroger store in Cincinnati when a police officer who suspected her of stealing used a stun gun on her.
0:36 | 08/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charges dropped against girl who had Taser used on her

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57124649,"title":"Charges dropped against girl who had Taser used on her","duration":"0:36","description":"The 11-year-old girl was at a Kroger store in Cincinnati when a police officer who suspected her of stealing used a stun gun on her.","url":"/US/video/charges-dropped-girl-taser-57124649","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.