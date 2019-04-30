Transcript for Former Charles Manson follower recounts a harrowing moment under his spell

There were times when you know we needed money and Charlie woods. Take us as a group we'd gather around him. What he played the guitar. It's sang songs end. Other people only eat and interest to make common and it was our job to kind of you know be friends and sit by them I mean who do you think the music. And panhandle. Look older NIC. My two best friends you know from from junior high. Only cost you hiking and it's just like to forget everything forget I'm in the circle forget about to early just like you know. Just run up and hugged and greet them I was so excited and the next thing I know and Charlie's light in the truck. And then. They're trying to say hey even. Where her friends and you know we just want it taught you know we just want to earth so I would not truck. It was like very intimidated and you know. It was slept till. A group rates reunion that ended badly.

