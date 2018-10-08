-
Now Playing: Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'This is just the beginning of Heather's legacy'
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville prepares for anniversary of deadly protests
-
Now Playing: Inside this summer's global heatwave and wildfires
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville victim's mother honors her legacy 1 year after tragedy
-
Now Playing: Man appears to have been bitten by shark in Texas
-
Now Playing: NFL players take a knee, raise fists during national anthem
-
Now Playing: Teacher discovers tooth from extinct mega-shark
-
Now Playing: 'I'm a clean ... white girl,' DUI suspect tells cops
-
Now Playing: Teen pushed off bridge thinks she 'fainted midair'
-
Now Playing: Sikh man attacked: Police chief helps son's arrest
-
Now Playing: First lady's parents officially granted US citizenship
-
Now Playing: Wake Forest basketball coach arrested for fatal punch
-
Now Playing: 'Manhattan Madam' expected before Mueller grand jury
-
Now Playing: More homes in danger as wildfire grows
-
Now Playing: Coach in court after alleged punch kills tourist
-
Now Playing: Father accused of throwing dead baby in New York river returned to US
-
Now Playing: New video of deadly police shooting
-
Now Playing: Arsenal of weapons on NM compound where remains found: Police
-
Now Playing: Man: He might be one of the last people to have seen missing student