Charlottesville victim's mother honors her legacy 1 year after tragedy

More
"You don't get to shut my daughter up and get away with it," said Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer.
5:55 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charlottesville victim's mother honors her legacy 1 year after tragedy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57134595,"title":"Charlottesville victim's mother honors her legacy 1 year after tragedy","duration":"5:55","description":"\"You don't get to shut my daughter up and get away with it,\" said Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer. ","url":"/US/video/charlottesville-victims-mother-honors-legacy-year-tragedy-57134595","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.