Transcript for Chauvin lawyer seeks time served for George Floyd murder

Prosecutors are seeking a thirty year prison sentence for ex police officer dared show event for the murder of teacher George Floyd they argue show Vince actions were egregious shock the nation's conscious. But showbiz lawyer is asking for zero prison time only time already served arguing chauvinist no previous criminal record his sentencing is June 25. Some Republican lawmakers are demanding doctor Anthony felt she be fired after the release of thousands of his emails they're pointing out that vow to receive messages early last year. Warning that the new corona virus may have emerged from a lab in Wuhan China even as he publicly dismissed the possibility. Many from supporters believe found she was working against the former president but doctor says his emails show otherwise. And that's what I was trying to do was to always tell the truth. On the basis of what the data is. And it was never deliberately. Something against the president Q look at my emails I never in the email says anything derogatory. About president trunk. Algae also acknowledge that being locked out of white house press conferences eroded public trust in him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.