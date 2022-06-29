Cherokees ask US to make good on treaty promise: a seat in Congress

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the Cherokee Nation chief and delegate who are fighting for representation in Congress based on a U.S. government treaty promise made nearly 200 years ago.

