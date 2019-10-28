Chicago mayor to teachers union: ‘The balls in their court’

More
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union have been in negotiations to end a two-week long strike.
0:22 | 10/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chicago mayor to teachers union: ‘The balls in their court’
But also here we put it balsam comprehensive. As I've said now for many weeks and to respond in kind of a comprehensive. And we need to be at the table every single day seven days a week at least ten hours a day until we get a deal. So the ball very much and therefore we didn't leave it to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union have been in negotiations to end a two-week long strike.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66588919","title":"Chicago mayor to teachers union: ‘The balls in their court’ ","url":"/US/video/chicago-mayor-teachers-union-balls-court-66588919"}