Transcript for Chicago police investigating possible hate crime after attempted arson at synagogue

Saw that someone tried to through some sort of Malta cocktail at this thing. This large oil spill and broken glass snow covered the cement near the on Shea shell and b'nai Israel synagogue after Chicago police say a man threw three bottles. Full of accelerant at the place of worship the attempted arson in the 500 block of west mount rose caught on camera. You can see somebody walking you know behind the building carrying some things and see some fire and can see. Trying to throw the fire. You know since and a bottle throwing being thrown at the building disturbing. Video now being analyzed by both the FBI and Chicago police detectives not yet releasing that video as the case is being investigated as a possible hate crimes and yeah. Rabbi David woken spelled out on Jay shout congregations says he hopes this arsonist is arrested soon. That's as a shocking thing to see somebody. An act of violence against a building it means so much to so many people. Around 800 men women and children called a synagogue home many members distraught and angry. But now they're lucky that Molotov cocktail did not smashed through this window and lands inside their sanctuary it's terrible and violence comes in heavily spaces and we're seeing. Had a more and more of that these days. Tonight Chicago police have ordered special attention at all Jewish schools synagogues and businesses Allen vandalism at synagogues in the area including a string of car break ins at synagogues and the 24 Rogers park district right now investigators increasing patrols if there is going to be another incident in America. I can't they be surprised.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.