-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor delivers budget speech amid teacher strike
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers strike
-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers hit the picket lines on day 5 of the strike
-
Now Playing: Podcast revisits case of convicted killer on the loose
-
Now Playing: Inside look at the Secret Service
-
Now Playing: Always to remove female symbol from sanitary pads
-
Now Playing: Google claims breakthrough with quantum computer
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old's jaw-dropping drum skills viewed by millions on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers strike continues
-
Now Playing: California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters slams Zuckerberg over political ads
-
Now Playing: Genetic genealogy solves 1984 Wisconsin cold case
-
Now Playing: Who’s better, Kyrie or Kemba?
-
Now Playing: Cameron Douglas opens up about recovery and addiction
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain's surprise message from Paul Ryan
-
Now Playing: World's largest tree house burns to the ground
-
Now Playing: Top diplomat's impeachment testimony bombshell
-
Now Playing: Facebook CEO testifies on cryptocurrency, free expression
-
Now Playing: Washington wins first game in World Series