Transcript for Chick-fil-A ends donations for anti-LGBTQ organizations

Both ascertain AAA says it will no longer donate money to be Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army after criticism from LG BTQ advocates the announcement comes. After years of controversy and boy cap boycotts of the of the fast food chain by gay rights groups. Triple A says starting next year it will only donate to organizations that focus on education. Homelessness and hunger gay rights organization glad says customers and employees should greet today's announcement with cautious optimism.

