Transcript for Child born with birth defect finally goes home after 685 days in hospital

Start by giving away the end of this it's one with a happy ending in the making. That's why a crowd of pediatric nurses lined the hallway with balloons and bubbles on Tuesday morning. From the moment this sonogram was taken a happy ending was very much in doubt America not found they were quite incredible the crime if you take an older Rodriguez years to get pregnant. Now in this sonogram doctor saw something. Very wrong with our. Christian feeling like I don't know like when you mean something wrong with our baby you know. If it's scary. Scary that the boy she and her husband planned to named Jacob at a birth defect named on policy. His intestines liver in parts of his stomach outside of his body. They did tell me the risk. You know that he would die in utero and of course that the 55 thinking. You know we wanted this for so long here. There's a possibility we removed them. He was born at medical city Dallas march of 2017. He weighed just two pounds fourteen ounces with longs under developed and months needed to expand and grow the skin he would need to close his abdomen. 22 months would go bock. The longest in one at medical city Dallas can remember for creamy baby to finally get the chance to go hold a chance over a thought might never come. I really thought little. Hillary thought I would never be able to take your money you're alive and. She's phenomenal. No island home. Nurses like Taylor Gillen watched as Jacob's mom stayed by his side every day. Fighting with him. Yeah if advocated pedal and he laughed all the time and it just hasn't really get outlook on life and I hope he keeps fat and does something great in life. The two. From his red acre and a few the world I want victory. This is that spilled. A great patriot yes it's. If any chapter and attract tenants but with a life and I think that's one of the biggest things I deformed graphene extreme things like a moment. That's why nurses and doctors line that pediatric hallway celebrating that Jacob who will still need a ventilator for a while longer. Got to go home after 685. Days. Nurses who now considered him family called it bittersweet to watch him really good day. Mom is incredible. She has brought this kid in his place and I'm so proud of this important. Nurses followed him with balloons all the way to the ambulance that would take him home. The moms celebrated the day she fears that would never come. I've responded have a normal life growing to feed that. Scene from miracle he's a strong boy and if he can overcome that he can overcome anything. You folks wrong. A strong little fighter today seeing the world out here waiting for him. With the very first time. Hey I think greater. It at medical city Dallas Kevin Reese channel eight news.

