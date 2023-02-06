The child care shortage is putting pressure on families amid rising inflation

Plus, a new report from Coresight Research shows 1 out of 5 consumers are now buying their groceries from dollar stores.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live