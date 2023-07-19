Child dies after being hit by 3-year-old driving golf cart: Authorities

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck his 7-year-old brother, who later died of his injuries, in Fort Myers, Florida, according to law enforcement officials.

July 19, 2023

