6 children dead from adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey

More
The outbreak occurred in recent days at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Health.
3:00 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 children dead from adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey
New at noon as severe viral outbreak at a rehabilitation center that treats children in New Jersey the state Health Department says the outbreak of a Dino virus. Is happening and want to Q a center for nursing and rehabilitation in Haskell Passaic county. This virus usually causes mild illnesses but the Health Department says the outbreak is particularly severe because it is affecting. Medical frat I'll children Eyewitness News reporter Angie Burke is working on the story for us you can look for his reports on ABC seven in my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58696147,"title":"6 children dead from adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey","duration":"3:00","description":"The outbreak occurred in recent days at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Health.","url":"/US/video/children-dead-adenovirus-outbreak-jersey-58696147","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.