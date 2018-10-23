Transcript for 6 children dead from adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey

New at noon as severe viral outbreak at a rehabilitation center that treats children in New Jersey the state Health Department says the outbreak of a Dino virus. Is happening and want to Q a center for nursing and rehabilitation in Haskell Passaic county. This virus usually causes mild illnesses but the Health Department says the outbreak is particularly severe because it is affecting. Medical frat I'll children Eyewitness News reporter Angie Burke is working on the story for us you can look for his reports on ABC seven in my.

