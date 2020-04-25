What children miss from before COVID-19 crisis

More
ABC News’ David Wright shows us children across the globe drawing what they miss most about the world and showing us how they are staying at home.
2:58 | 04/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What children miss from before COVID-19 crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:58","description":"ABC News’ David Wright shows us children across the globe drawing what they miss most about the world and showing us how they are staying at home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70342833","title":"What children miss from before COVID-19 crisis","url":"/US/video/children-miss-covid-19-crisis-70342833"}